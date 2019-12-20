A 24-year-old woman dumped her boyfriend and quit her job to travel across America in a van with just her dog

caption Sydney Ferbrache dumped her boyfriend and now travels across America in a van with her puppy Ella. source Sydney Ferbrache/Divine On The Road

Sydney Ferbrache, 24, travels full-time around America in a van with her dog Ella.

Ferbrache decided to pursue van life on her own after dumping her boyfriend and giving him the first van that they had bought together.

She saved up by working three jobs, plus side gigs, so that she could purchase and renovate her own van and hit the road.

Ferbrache has now been to 20 states and hopes to inspire other women to find the joy in traveling solo.

One day, while scrolling through her Instagram feed, Sydney Ferbrache saw a picture of a girl in a van. Maybe it was fate, or just the algorithm, but it completely changed her life.

Now Ferbrache, 24, is the girl in the van, with 104,000 Instagram fans following her travels all across America with her dog Ella.

And she’s doing it all on her own. After dumping her boyfriend, Ferbrache realized that she wanted to prove there is nothing scary about being a solo woman on the road.

Ferbrache talked to Insider about how her solo journey began, the incredible places she’s seen on the road, and why she’s tired of people telling her she’s crazy for traveling alone.

Ferbrache got the travel bug on her first big trip, when she went to Europe for three weeks after her freshman year of college.

caption Ferbrache has always loved to travel.

Ferbrache, a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, had never been out of the country before going on the adventure with a friend from college.

“I had only seen the world of different TV shows,” she told Insider. “It was absolutely incredible. I was totally hooked.”

A year-and-a-half later, Ferbrache decided to book a solo trip to South Africa.

caption Ferbrache during her solo trip to South Africa.

“I said screw it, I’m doing it on my own,” Ferbrache recalled. “I did a ton of research on safety and women in South Africa and I backpacked around Cape Town and Johannesburg for three-and-a-half weeks.”

“My parents were petrified the whole time I was there. Everyone was so apprehensive about it.”

“But I knew I would be okay,” she added. “And when I got home I said, ‘I’m totally capable of doing anything.’ That was my first trip alone, and it really changed my life.”

But Ferbrache’s first experience with van life wasn’t solo. After seeing that Instagram picture of the girl in the van, she asked her boyfriend at the time to join her on an adventure.

caption Ferbrache with the van she bought with her boyfriend.

“I said, ‘This could be the way of us traveling,”‘ Ferbrache recalled. “He was a chef, I was an events manager for a restaurant, we were working 70 to 80 hours a week and were totally miserable.”

“I saw this picture and it took me down this black tunnel hole of van life. I was scrolling for hours a day on my laptop and in between homework and everything else, just looking at vans. We bought one, had it shipped to Indianapolis, and that was the start of how I discovered van life.”

The couple purchased an $18,000 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and spent $10,000 renovating it for their journey, splitting all the costs right down the middle.

Ferbrache and her boyfriend, who had been together for a little over a year at the time, then set off on the road in September 2017.

caption Ferbrache in the van she bought with her boyfriend.

While the couple had a “great relationship in the van,” Ferbrache said she realized that her boyfriend wasn’t the one.

“I have always felt that I’m capable of going 100 mph and I was with someone only capable of going 50 mph,” she added. “I felt I couldn’t be doing everything I wanted, or shooting for the stars the way I wanted, because he had very different dreams.”

“He loved the van life stuff, but he thought of it as a temporary, ‘I’m gonna let Sydney do what she wants and get it out of her system and then we’ll get married and have kids and have a house,’ and I didn’t like that at all,” she added. “I didn’t have that mindset, this isn’t going to be a short-term thing.”

Ferbrache ended the relationship in March 2018 and let her ex-boyfriend keep their van.

caption Ferbrache in the van that she bought with her boyfriend.

Ferbrache said she decided to give the van up “in the heat of the moment” during the breakup.

“He said, ‘I always knew you wanted this, I always knew you wanted to travel in the van by yourself,’ and in my head I said ‘screw you’ and in the moment I said, ‘No, you have the van, you take the van, I will prove to you that I can do it again,'” she recalled.

“I didn’t want him to think that I had used him in order to get the van. And, in all honesty, he thought we were going to get married and have kids and have this huge future together and I felt this tremendous sense of guilt,” she added. “So I didn’t want to take away the future he expected to have in the relationship, and the future that he thought he had in the van.”

“He ended up selling the van and never traveled in it again.”

After the breakup, Ferbrache said she felt “a huge sense of freedom” and immediately started looking for a new van.

caption Ferbrache with the new van she bought by herself after dumping her boyfriend.

“Immediately I was like okay, I can do this, I can go for it,” she said.

Ferbrache worked three jobs and a “ton of side gigs” for two months to save up for the van. She had launched her website about van life, did freelance web design, and was also nannying full-time. One day she spent eight hours stuffing envelopes to get a little extra cash.

Ferbrache purchased a $24,000 Ford Transit van in May 2018 and immediately began renovating it.

caption Ferbrache completely renovated her new van.

She added a full kitchen with a fridge, stove, and sink. The bedroom has a king-size bed that can be turned into benches and a table, and there is also a toilet.

The van doesn’t have a shower, so Ferbrache uses local gyms.

By September 2018, Ferbrache was ready to hit the road.

caption Ferbrache got her puppy, Ella (pictured), a week before hitting the road.

A week before she left, Ferbrache made one last purchase – a golden retriever puppy that she named Ella.

Ferbrache describes her first couple of weeks on the road as the best of her life.

caption Ferbrache and Ella on the road.

“It was the most freeing,” she said. “I truly felt like such a bada–. I made this happen, I cannot believe I actually made this happen.”

She said she “was crying constantly” at first. “It was such a cool feeling of ‘I’m driving my home around the country.'”

Ferbrache and Ella first went to Yellowstone National Park.

caption Ella in Yellowstone, the very first place Ferbrache traveled to in her new van.

“I sat there the first day, just staring out the windows at the mountains,” she recalled. “I spent two to three days there just in awe – I couldn’t believe my life.”

Ferbrache says she has since been to 20 states, traveling to the likes of Montana, Utah, Arizona, California, Oregon, and Quebec in Canada.

caption Ferbrache has traveled across America with Ella.

Every four to six months, Ferbrache stops back in Indiana to see her family and spend some time with her 2-year-old nephew.

Ferbrache estimates that she spends around 300 days of the year total on the road.

caption Ferbrache's website about van life helps fund her travels.

She says she funds her travels through advertising and affiliate marketing on her website, and also helps people design their own blogs.

Ferbrache has since also started her own podcast.

Ferbrache gets asked all the time about how she could feel comfortable traveling in a van by herself. But she says she has never been scared.

caption Ferbrache and Ella.

“Honestly, to this day, I have never felt like I was in danger,” she said. “I have a very Midwestern family, I was around a really protective father, and I have that sense of safety and security and mindfulness. It’s been instilled in me.”

Ferbrache said she locks the doors on her van every night, carries a Taser, and also travels with “various weapons.”

“I only park where I know it’s safe,” she said. “I read reviews, making sure that where I’m going that night is safe. Because I take those precautions, I have never put myself in a situation where it’s dangerous.”

Ferbrache said she also loves being alone, and doesn’t often feel lonely on the road.

caption Ferbrache said she doesn't often feel lonely on the road.

“I love going to van gatherings and talking to people, but it takes everything out of me,” she said. “I enjoy so much being alone, and if I’m ever lonely I go into a city where I can go to dog parks or talk to people on Instagram and meet up at their vans.”

The only time Ferbrache said she truly felt lonely was when, a couple of months after she first hit the road, Ella needed surgery.

caption Ferbrache has rung in milestones on the road.

“Suddenly I was in California and I didn’t have anyone to get advice from or my mom to take her to the vet with me or console me,” she said. “I didn’t have anyone to help me through.”

“It was one of those situations where I was like, ‘Oh, wow, I’m an adult now and I have to do this on my own.”‘

Ferbrache said she has no plans to get off the road anytime soon.

caption Ferbrache next wants to make it to Alaska.

She wants to make it to Alaska by spring 2020, and plans to hit up Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia along the way.

What comes after has yet to be planned, but it will definitely be in the van.

caption Ferbrache and Ella in their van.

“I always just say it’s a three to five-year plan,” Ferbrache said. “It’s been one year, maybe two years from now I’ll reevaluate and make sure I’m still happy and this is something I still want to do.”

“I’ve never woken up once in the last year and not felt like this isn’t exactly what I should be doing. I don’t foresee anywhere in the near future where I want to stop, but I also don’t want to hold myself to this idea that I have to be on the road.”

Ferbrache said one of the best parts about being on the road is inspiring other women to become solo adventurers.

caption Ferbrache said she wants to inspire women to travel solo.

“I’ve grown this audience on social media, and the number of women who message me saying ‘I never heard of van life before you,’ or ‘I never thought I could do it without a partner,’ the number of people on the road who say it’s specifically because of me, that’s so powerful,” she said.

“I’ve gone to gatherings before where there’s a few women and they’re like, ‘Oh my god, you’re the reason I hit the road and get to travel and live this life.’ I never anticipated having that kind of impact on anyone.”

And Ferbrache hopes to keep inspiring women to find the joy in traveling alone.

caption Ferbrache has no plans to quit the road anytime soon.

“My biggest tip would be to always keep safety in mind and keep it a concern and priority, but to not allow it to rule your life and stop you from traveling simply because you’re a solo woman,” she said.

“I really believe society has instilled in us that we should be fearful of the world and that we should have a man by our side to see things,” Ferbrache added. “We are taught to be scared, we don’t feel that way innately.”

“I like to prove in the way I do things that that’s not how we have to live our lives.”