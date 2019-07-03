A woman has been banned from Walmart after she reportedly ate half a cake in the store and then refused to pay full price

caption When the woman arrived at the register, Walmart employees alleged that she demanded a discount because “half the cake was missing.” source Shutterstock

A customer has been barred from a Walmart in Wichita Falls, Texas, after officials say she refused to pay for a cake that she had already partially eaten.

When the woman arrived at the register, Walmart employees said that she demanded a discount because half the cake was missing.

A store manager called the Wichita Falls Police, who forced her to pay for the entire cake and subsequently barred her from the Walmart location, according to authorities.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A customer has been barred from a Texas Walmart Supercenter after officials say she refused to pay for a cake that she had already partially eaten inside the store.

The woman had entered the store in Witchita Falls and gobbled up half of a cake while walking around the store, Walmart employees told police.

Wichita Falls Police Department spokesman Officer Jeff Hughes told the Wichita Falls Times Record News that officials received a call about the woman from a manager of the Walmart store around 8 p.m. local time on June 25.

caption The woman had entered the store in Witchita Falls and eaten half of a cake while walking around the store, Walmart employees told police. source Shutterstock

Read more: People are outraged after someone said they swapped the labels on meat and vegetarian products at a supermarket for a joke

When the woman arrived at the register, Walmart employees said that she demanded a discount because “half the cake was missing,” according to My9NJ.

Police say they eventually forced the woman to pay for the entire cake and she was subsequently barred from the Walmart location. Her name has not been released.

A store manager at the Walmart Supercenter told INSIDER that none of the store’s employees can comment on the matter. Wichita Falls Police Department officials did not immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.

caption A store manager at the Walmart Supercenter told INSIDER that none of the store’s employees can comment on the matter. source Shutterstock

This is the second time this year that a woman has been reportedly banned from one of Walmart’s locations in Wichita Falls, Texas.

In January, a woman reportedly drank wine from a Pringles can while taking an electric scooter for a joy ride around a different Wichita Falls store’s parking lot. She was eventually barred from the Walmart location, according to the Wichita Falls Times Record.