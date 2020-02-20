A woman was randomly challenged to sing ‘Shallow’ in a subway station and she blew people away

caption Charlotte Awbery.went viral after randomly being challenged to sing “Shallow” on the subway station source Kevin Freshwater/Instagram

Comedian Kevin Freshwater approached random people on the streets of England to challenge them to “finish the lyrics” to popular songs.

While few strangers played along with his challenge, one woman he approached in the subway station brought the house down.

After Freshwater posted the video to Instagram, the singer, Charlotte Awbery, has gone viral with 12 million views on Facebook and 23 million on Twitter.

Its rousing angsty melody and cathartic belting chorus have made “Shallow” an instant karaoke classic, but one that few can sing at Lady Gaga‘s caliber – until now. A woman has gone viral after she was randomly challenged to sing the hit song from the “A Star is Born” soundtrack, and people say she’s giving Gaga a run for her money.

Kevin Freshwater, a self-proclaimed “social media prankster” and “purveyor of comic content,” took to the streets of England to film a “Finish the Lyrics” challenge.

Freshwater approached random strangers with a microphone and sang the first bar of popular songs, including Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” and the infectious theme song to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Few were bold enough to rise up to the challenge. That is until Freshwater approached a random commuter at a subway station – and she brought the house down.

The comedian started singing the tune of Bradley Cooper’s portion of the duet, then pointed the microphone toward the random woman.

Although the woman, seemingly caught off guard, began singing Lady Gaga’s part timidly, Freshwater was in awe of her voice and urged her to continue. Then, the woman gave an astounding performance and belted the difficult chorus – without a warm-up.

As it turns out, the woman Freshwater approached turned out to be a professional singer-songwriter named Charlotte Awbery. Upon posting the video of her challenge, people online were proclaiming that “a star was born.”

Freshwater first posted the video to his Facebook page on February 16 and it quickly took the internet by storm.

It wasn’t long before people picked out Awbery’s “finish the lyric” challenge and posted it on other social media platforms. Her impromptu cover of “Shallow” garnered 12 million views on Facebook and 23 million on Twitter.

One user called her performance “flawless” and worthy of the Oscars.

This guy challenged strangers to ‘finish the lyrics’ and this woman passing by started belting out Shallow like she was performing at the Oscars, literally flawless ???? ????: Kevin Freshwater pic.twitter.com/P8Vn5qj4Nn — Anthony | Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) February 18, 2020

Awbery’s cover of the song has gained so much traction, it catapulted the original “A Star is Born” soundtrack song back into the top 40 iTunes music charts.

iTunes US ???????? 22. Shallow (+8)https://t.co/CocGdNz738 — Lady Gaga Charts (@chartsladygaga) February 20, 2020

Freshwater told TODAY that he was “blown away and lost for words” at people’s reactions to her performance.

“I’m grateful that I have a platform to be able to showcase her amazing talent to the world,” he revealed.