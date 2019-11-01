A woman in Indiana was found dead in a house filled with 140 snakes with an 8-foot-long python wrapped round her neck

caption Hurst pictured with what is reportedly the same snake as the wrapped around her neck when she was found dead. source Youtube/WTHR

The house she was found in housed 140 snakes, 20 of them hers, and was owned by the county sheriff according to the Lafayette Journal and Courier.

A woman in Indiana was found dead with an eight foot-long reticulated python wrapped around her neck on Wednesday, local police said.

36-year-old Laura Hurst was found dead in a house in Oxford, Indiana owned by county sheriff Don Munson, an avid snake collector. Munson, who does not live in the house, is home to a total of 140 snakes.

Around 20 of those snakes were owned by Hurst, local media reported, and she visited the house regularly to see the snakes, the Lafayette Journal and Courier reported.

36-year-old Hurst was found dead by Munson on the floor of the house at 8:51 p.m local time Wednesday, with the python wrapped loosely around her neck, Indiana State Police spoeksman Kim Riley told the Journal and Courier.

“She appears to have been strangled by the snake,” he said, but was unable to confirm the cause of death because an autopsy was still in progress.

Riley told the Associated Press that the house was renovated by Munson to house a collection of snakes, but that they were caged and secure within the building.

Hurst’s attorney Marcel Katz told the Journal and Courier that the snakes were important to her and were listed as possessions in her divorce negotiations.

The reticulated python, the breed found wrapped around Hurst’s neck, is the longest snake in the world and native to South and Southeast Asia.