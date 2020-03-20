A woman gave birth in the toilet paper aisle of a Walmart during a shopping trip to stock up on coronavirus supplies

caption A file photo of a Walmart sign. source REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A woman gave birth in the toilet paper aisle at a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri, on Wednesday, as shoppers across the US visited stores to stock up on items amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Shoppers are flocking to supermarkets and superstores across the US to prepare the the novel coronavirus outbreak -and amidst the madness, one woman gave birth in a Walmart’s toilet paper aisle.

The woman, who has not been publicly named, was walking down the toilet paper aisle at a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri, when her water broke and she realized she was going into labor, according to KY3 TV.

The store’s manager, Jessica Hinkle, told the station that the woman gave birth to a girl with the help of employees, firefighters, and a labor nurse who just happened to be in the store.

Hinkle said that upon learning the woman was in labor, staff called 911, and she held a sheet up for privacy as the nurse and firefighters helped deliver the baby.

″(I’m) not, like, the best with blood so that was my job, holding the sheet and crowd control making sure that nobody invaded what privacy the poor lady still had,” Hinkle told KY3 TV.

Once the woman gave birth, she and the baby were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance, Hinkle said.

“You know a feel-good moment, everybody’s going through so much and with a baby it’s like everything comes full circle,” Hinkle told KY3 TV.

As of Thursday, the woman and the baby were both healthy.