Dairy Queen makes ‘marijuana’ cake instead of ‘Moana’ cake in a major birthday mix-up

Ian Burke
Walt Disney Pictures

A woman in Georgia got a birthday surprise when her “Moana” cake turned out to be a “marijuana” cake.

Kensli Taylor Davis, of Milledgeville, Georgia, is a huge fan of Moana, a popular animated 2016 Disney film about a Polynesian princess. For her 25th birthday, Davis’ mother decided to get her daughter a cake based on the film.

Davis told INSIDER that when her mother called Dairy Queen to order the birthday cake, the employee misheard “Moana” as “marijuana,” resulting in the hilarious mix-up.

Kensli Taylor Davis

“So, my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because really I do),” Davis wrote in a Facebook post. “Needless to say these people thought she said marijuana.”

The ice cream cake, which read “Happy 25th Birthday Kensli,” was decorated with green and white frosting and featured a large cannabis leaf. Next to it was a “My Little Pony” character with blurry red eyes smoking what appeared to be a joint.

When Davis and her family first saw the weed-inspired dessert, which was made at a Dairy Queen in Milledgeville, they thought it was hilarious.

Walt Disney Pictures

“My sister picked it up and Facetimed my mama the minute she saw it,” Davis told INSIDER. “We all died of laughter because it was obviously an honest mistake.”

Davis didn’t think the cake was going to go viral and said she was “blown away” by the social media response. The Facebook post, which features a picture of the cake, has more than 13,000 shares and 13,000 reactions.

Kensli Taylor Davis
“I was just sharing with my Facebook friends how funny the mix-up was and it just went from there,” Davis explained. “I’m just a 25-year-old who loves Disney movies who just found the good in a bad situation.”
Al Autry, a spokesperson for the Dairy Queen in Milledgeville, told INSIDER that the mix-up was a “simple misunderstanding.”

“Our cake decorator designed a cake based on what she thought she heard the customer order,” Autry wrote in an email to INSIDER.

“When the customer picked it up and said it was not what she ordered, we immediately apologized for the error and offered to redesign it the way she originally intended. The customer said it was fine, paid for the cake and left.”