The 83-year-old woman who was hit by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s police convoy is reportedly in critical condition with a ‘dangerous head injury,’ a broken pelvis, broken leg, and broken arms

The 83-year-old woman who was hit by a motorcyclist in Kate Middleton and Prince William’s police convoy is in hospital with a broken pelvis, a broken leg, broken arms, and a “dangerous head injury,” according to the Mail Online.

The duke and duchess were heading to the Order of the Garter service on Monday when the motorcyclist is thought to have clipped the woman with his wing mirror.

The woman is thought to be in intensive care in hospital, while her sister told the publication that she “may not get through this.”

The 83-year-old woman who who was hit by Kate Middleton and Prince William’s police convoy is in hospital with severe injuries, including broken arms, a broken leg, a broken pelvis, and a dangerous head injury, the Mail Online reports.

The accident took place at 12.50 p.m. on Monday, when the duke and duchess were on their way to Windsor for the Order of the Garter service.

A police motorcycle clipped the woman, named locally as Irene Mayor, with his wing mirror while driving on the wrong side of the road in Richmond, west London, eyewitnesses told the Mail Online.

Meanwhile, Mayor’s sister, Joyce Shore told the Mail Online that Mayor “could have been killed.”

“Irene may not get through this,” Shore said. “She is just an ordinary lady who minds her own business and then this happens… the police outriders have to slow down.

“My sister is lying in a hospital bed and she could have been killed. She could so easily have been killed.”

However, eyewitnesses told the Mail Online the motorcyclist was “not going fast” but was on the wrong side of the road when he hit Mayor, leaving her with a bleeding head wound.

“The outrider was not going fast but the lady stepped out and was clipped by the bike’s wing mirror,” one eyewitness told the publication.

“She went spinning to the ground and was left with a severe cut to the back of her head. I didn’t know she had broken her pelvis.”

Mayor was treated by a road ambulance at the scene, before being taken to hospital, where she is thought to still be in critical condition, according to the Mail Online.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

An IOPC spokesman said: “The woman, in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a London hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

“In line with procedure, the Metropolitan Police Service referred the collision to the IOPC.

“Our staff attended the scene of the incident and after careful consideration, we have launched an independent investigation.

“The investigation is in its very early stages and the officer involved is assisting our enquiries as a witness. Our immediate thoughts are with the injured woman and her family and those affected by the incident.”

William and Middleton reportedly did not witness the crash, however Kensington Palace released a statement saying they were “deeply concerned” about Mayor’s wellbeing.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident on Monday afternoon.

“Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery.”

Mayor’s brother – who asked not to be named – told the Mail Online he was glad William and Middleton reached out to the family.

“I am a royalist. It could happen to anybody. I understand the movement of the police and the reason they have these convoys. My sister is also quite a royalist.

“It is good that they have been in touch. They are just human beings,” he said.

He went on to further describe his sister’s condition, telling the publication that she is “in intensive care and will not be released.”

“Her pelvis is broken and both arms are broken, and her leg is broken. The other thing which is more dangerous is the injury to her head, and the hospital is worried about this.”

INSIDER has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.