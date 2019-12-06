A California woman punched and elbowed a mountain lion to stop it attacking her dog, but the pet died anyway

caption A mountain lion, also known as a puma, red tiger and catamount. This is not the animal behind the attack. source Ondrej Chvatal/Shutterstock

A brave dog-owner in Simi Valley, California attempted to save her pet from an attack by punching and elbowing a mountain lion.

According to an account of the event by the woman’s brother, Brian, the woman also tried to pry the lion’s jaws open with her hands to release her dog from its clutches.

Despite its owners best attempts the dog died in the attack.

Officers arriving at the incident said they saw the lion eating the dog in the woman’s backyard, before it ran away into the mountains, according to local site the Ventura County Star.

A woman in California made a brave attempt to fight off a mountain lion and save her dog from an attack by punching and elbowing it before trying to pry open its jaws with her hands.

The woman was eventually unsuccessful and the dog died in the attack, according to multiple reports from local news agencies.

Officers arriving at the scene saw the lion eating the dog in the woman’s backyard, before it ran away again into the hills, according to the Ventura County Star.

The attack happened in Simi Valley, in the southeast corner of Ventura County around 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

caption Map showing Simi Valley in California, where the attack took place. source Google Maps

According to NBC4, the woman was woken up by her dog when a mountain lion came into the backyard of her home in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The woman has not been named but her brother, who NBC4 identified only as Brian, said his sister was woken up at around 2 a.m. on Thursday by her dog Pumbaa, and opened the back door for him thinking he wanted to go to the bathroom.

“I think she went out first, she saw the mountain lion and her dog charged under her legs toward the mountain lion, and the mountain lion snapped it up,” he told NBC4.

Brian said his sister tried to pry the jaws of the mountain lion open in order to save the dog because “she loves her dog so much,” according to NBC4.

Police Sgt Keith Eisenhour told KNBC-TV that the woman tried to fight the animal and fend it off by “punching it, elbowing it and tried to pry its jaws open,” according to the Guardian.

Simi Valley police said that a second dog on a walk in the area was also attacked, according to local TV station NBCLA.

Officers believe the attack was made by the same mountain lion.

Earlier this year in February a man in Colorado who was jogging when he was attacked by a mountain lion put up a similarly brave fight.

Travis Kauffman fought for his life by wrestling the animal and choking the animal to death by jamming his foot int its neck.