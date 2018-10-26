A witness to alleged misconduct by Kavanaugh says Michael Avenatti ‘twisted my words,’ and that she only ‘skimmed’ her sworn declaration

caption Michael Avenatti speaks to media as he exits the United States District Court Southern District of New York in May 2018. source Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

A woman who gave Michael Avenatti a sworn declaration claiming she saw Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh spiking punch at a party has turned on Avenatti.

In an interview with NBC News she said the attorney twisted her words during the fractious confirmation hearings for Justice Kavanaugh.

She also told NBC News she only “skimmed” the declaration that she signed, and which Avenatti released. The document also said Kavanaugh had “inappropriate” physical contact with girls.

Avenatti denied that the declaration was inaccurate. NBC said the woman initially withdrew her claim, but then asserted that she was right and Avenatti had “twisted” her words.

In an interview with NBC News she denied seeing Kavanaugh interfere with punch, and said she only “skimmed” the declaration Avenatti he sent her to sign.

“It is incorrect that I saw Brett spike the punch. I didn’t see anyone spike the punch … I was very clear with Michael Avenatti from day one,” she told NBC in a phone interview earlier this month.

Avenatti denied to NBC that the statement was wrong. Before the story was published, the woman temporarily withdrew her claim against Avenatti, then re-asserted that it is true.

The woman, whose identity is not publicly known, told NBC News that she did not see Kavanaugh act inappropriately with girls, which was also asserted in the declaration, made public at the same time as Kavanaugh’s the fractious confirmation hearings.

It said Kavanaugh exhibited “inappropriate physical contact with girls of a sexual nature” at high school parties and was “overly aggressive and verbally abusive to girls.”

Here is the declaration, posted on Twitter by Avenatti on October 3, three days before Kavanaugh was confirmed.

When asked by NBC whether she had actually seen such behaviour, she replied: “I would not ever allow anyone to be abusive in my presence. Male or female.”

Avenatti represented multiple women during Kavanaugh’s confirmation process who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault during high school or college or claimed to have evidence backing up other claims against him.

NBC said that when it approached Avenatti over the story he asserted that the declaration was an accurate account of what the woman said, and claimed to have audio recordings and witnesses.

The networked reported that Avenatti spoke to the woman, prompting her to withdraw the claim and suggesting that she had been “confused.”

In a final exchange, NBC said it contacted the woman again and that she again said that statement was not right.

They cited a text on October 5, saying: “I will definitely talk to you again and no longer Avenatti. I do not like that he twisted my words.”

Avenatti, best known for representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump, became a key player as multiple sexual assault allegations were made against Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court nomination process.

Avenatti also represented Julie Swetnick, who accused Kavanaugh of being present during sexual assaults and “gang rape” in the 1980s. Swetnick came forward after Professor Christine Blasey Ford, who testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh was ultimately confirmed to the Supreme Court, despite heavy opposition.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a supporter of Kavanaugh, referred Avenatti and Swetnick for a criminal investigation by the Justice Department earlier this month.

Grassley accused them of “a potential conspiracy to provide materially false statements to Congress and obstruct a congressional committee investigation.”

Avenatti responded on Twitter, saying he welcomed any investigation.

“It is ironic that Senator Grassley now is interested in investigations,” Avenatti tweeted. “He didn’t care when it came to putting a man on the SCOTUS for life. We welcome the investigation as now we can finally get to the bottom of Judge Kavanaugh’s lies and conduct. Let the truth be known.”