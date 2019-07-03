A viral video shows a woman licking a tub of ice cream then putting it back in the supermarket freezer, and the brand has teamed up with police to try to track her down

caption A woman was filmed licking a tub of ice cream then putting it back in the supermarket freezer. source Twitter/BlindDensetsu

An unknown woman has gone viral after she was filmed licking an unsealed tub of ice cream then returning it to the supermarket freezer for another customer to buy.

The video clip, which was shared on Twitter, has since been viewed over 11 million times.

The ice cream brand in question, Blue Bell, is working with authorities to track down the woman.

“This type of incident will not be tolerated,” the Texas-based creamery said.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

An ice cream brand is working with police to try to find a woman who licked the top of a tub of its ice cream then put the lid back on and returned it to a supermarket freezer.

In a video posted to Twitter – which, with 11 million views, has since gone viral – a young woman is seen taking the lid off a tub of Blue Bell ice cream, licking the top of the product, then putting it back in the freezer and walking away, laughing as she goes.

An off-camera voice can be heard saying “lick it” and then “put it back, put it back.”

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

The ice cream in question was Blue Bell’s limited edition Tin Roof flavor: vanilla ice cream with a chocolate fudge swirl and roasted peanuts dipped in dark chocolate.

It’s unclear how the Twitter user came across the video, but he echoed most people’s thoughts in his tweet when he asked: “What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?!”

The video clip was met with a wave of outrage. “This is disgusting,” one person said.

I genuinely hope the whole internet gives her shit. This is disgusting. — The Sassiest Semite (@LittleMissLizz) June 29, 2019

Some people called for drastic punishments.

do not pass go, straight to the electric chair — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) June 29, 2019

Meanwhile, some people called on Blue Bell to start sealing their tubs to avoid incidents like this even being a possibility.

@ILoveBlueBell seal your ice cream from now on please — Miguel (@fortunefaded19) June 29, 2019

Others said the video had made them grateful for food products that are actually somewhat difficult to get into.

This shit is why we practically need a chainsaw to get through some food product packaging. — Robyn Len ???? (@BlueNightBird) June 29, 2019

The ice cream brand spoke up on Twitter to say it takes food tampering incidents like this “very seriously.”

Hello! We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the recent food tampering incident. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with the appropriate authorities. For more information, please click here https://t.co/bs2Uaq6BiR — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 1, 2019

In a further statement shared on its website, Blue Bell said it’s working with “law enforcement, retail partners, and social media platforms” to find the perpetrator.

“This type of incident will not be tolerated,” the Texas-based creamery added.

“Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.”

While the identity of the woman in the video has not been revealed, one man has come forward saying he’s the one who filmed the video, though it’s unclear whether this is true.

Blue Bell did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.