This 30-year-old woman says she gave up her home after spending $13,000 on weddings and bachelorette parties

Childs has faced criticism on social media for her choices – but for many millennials, her situation is all too relatable.

Wedding-guest debt is becoming a thing among millennials.

Many people know someone who is attending nine or 10 weddings this year – it’s easy to start resenting the expenses and, in some cases, unnecessary extravagance. Suddenly, a day that’s supposed to be about celebrating with friends and family becomes a mounting financial burden.

Someone who knows this all too well is Georgina Childs from Essex, England, who told the British TV program “This Morning” that she gave up her home after spending £9,250 ($12,885) on attending 14 weddings and 14 hen (bachelorette) parties over four years.

Childs says she resorted to credit cards to foot the bill for accommodation and transportation costs, and that she spent £1,500 on outfits and over £4,000 on hotels over the years.

As the debt mounted, she says, she ended up giving up her rented flat and moving back in with her parents to continue seeing her friends get married.

Childs says she now dreads the arrival of a wedding invitation. While it’s exciting and “an honor” to be invited to a ceremony or a hen do, she said, she finds it difficult to turn one down for fear of coming across as rude.

And the popularity of destination weddings and weekday ceremonies, which are often cheaper for the couple, makes the occasions more expensive, especially if an elaborate stag or hen do, like a weekend in Ibiza or Las Vegas, is part of the package.

“Some people say I should start turning down invites of once-removed-type friends, but it’s not that easy to turn down a wedding invite,” she said. “It’s seen as a bit of a social faux pas.”

Childs says she was left with a choice: start saying no to weddings, or give up her flat.

“I was living away from home, and I’d just got to a point where I thought if I want to keep going to these weddings and seeing my friends walk down the aisle, then something has to give,” she said. “So I went back to my parents.”

She acknowledged that part of her choice could be chalked up to FOMO (fear of missing out) and called for people to not get too carried away when organizing stag and hen weekends and to be a little more “modest.”

“If you’re with your friends, you shouldn’t really need to do cocktail-making or bike rides,” she said.

Some people on social media have slammed Childs’ decision, but others can relate.

Have we reached peak wedding-guest costs?