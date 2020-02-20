A musician played a violin while surgeons were removing a tumor from her brain, and the video is incredible

caption Surgeons mapped Turner’s brain prior to surgery to see which areas were active when she played. source Screenshot from King’s College Hospital

A viral video of a patient playing the violin while having a brain tumor removed has gone viral.

Dagmar Turner was operated on at King’s College Hospital in London to remove a grade two glioma, but was woken up midway through surgery to play her violin.

The violinist had been concerned the operation could disrupt the part of her brain that controlled fine hand movement, so the neurosurgical team mapped the active areas when she played to avoid any damage.

Three days after the procedure, Turner was able to return home to her son and husband.

Turner, a keen violinist who is part of a the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra and other musical societies, has been playing the instrument since she was 10 years old. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2013 following a seizure during a symphony, and although Turner was treated at a local hospital, the cancer had become larger by autumn 2019.

The tumor was located in the right frontal lobe of her brain, near to the area which controls the fine movement of her left hand. Opting to have it removed, Turner spoke to her neurosurgeon Professor Keyoumars Ashkan at King’s College Hospital about fears she would lose the ability to play the violin again post-procedure.

Dagmar Turner, who plays in the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra, plays the violin as doctors remove a brain tumour during millimetre-precise surgery pic.twitter.com/508fQEcoY8 — Shaun Lintern (@ShaunLintern) February 18, 2020

Maintaining the accuracy and coordination needed in her hand for playing the violin was crucial for Turner, as musicians use their fingers to adjust string length by pressing them against the fingerboard to produce varying pitches.

Being a fellow music-lover and accomplished pianist, Ashkan and the King’s neurosurgical team mapped Turner’s brain to identify the active areas when she played, as well as pinpointing the spots responsible for controlling language and movement. They agreed with Turner that they would bring her back around mid-operation to play violin, so that it would ensure the surgeons did not cause damage to the parts of her brain that manage the delicate hand movements she required.

While Turner was monitored by anesthetists and a therapist, Ashkan and the team opened a section of her skull (called a craniotomy) and woke her up to play as the tumor was removed.

Three days after the surgery, with most of the tumor and areas suspicious of aggression gone, Turner was well enough to go home to her husband and son.

Turner said in a statement posted by King’s College Hospital: “Thanks to them I’m hoping to be back with my orchestra very soon.”

