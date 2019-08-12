A woman looked for a wedding date on Craigslist to show up an ex boyfriend, and now she and her date are married

caption Jessica Huey, RJ Stieger, and the original Craigslist post. source Courtesy of Carolyn Scott Photography, RJ Stieger

When Jessica Huey found out her ex boyfriend would be a groomsman at a wedding she was attending, she felt she needed not just to show up but to show him up, too.

Huey went on Craigslist posting an ad saying, “seeking devilishly handsome, good-humored date.”

The rouse worked out – not only did Huey find the perfect date, she found her now-husband, too.

Finding out you and your ex will be attending the same wedding can be awkward. Sitting there looking your best, you might be wondering, are they enjoying this wedding? Are they still thinking about you? Have they completely moved on? One woman decided to address this frustration head-on.

In September 2013, Jessica Huey discovered her ex and she would be attending the same wedding a month later, and decided to post an ad on Craigslist looking for a “devilishly handsome” wedding date who’d help make it clear she was doing just fine.

But within the first meeting with RJ Stieger, one of the men who’d responded to the ad, it was clear she might not be pretending after all. The two started dating immediately, and after several years together, got married in May 2019. Here’s their serendipitous love story.

When Jessica Huey found out her ex boyfriend would be a groomsman at a wedding they would both be attending, she decided she needed to show up with a “devilishly handsome” man by her side.

caption Jessica Huey’s original Craigslist ad looking for a wedding date. source Courtesy of RJ Stieger

“I just really felt like I needed to show up and win the breakup,” Huey told Steve Harvey on the “Steve TV Show” in December 2018.

“I knew that I needed to show up with someone better than he would bring,” she said. So she posted an ad on Craigslist to find the perfect date to the wedding.

“Seeking devilishly handsome, good-humored date for a wedding,” read the title of the ad. The rest read as follows:

I’m looking for a good-natured, fun, intelligent man to pose as my date. The perfect date would be tall (I’m 5’10” and if I could wear heels that would be great), attractive (gotta make the ex a little jealous, naturally), educated, and between 20 and 30 yo (I’m 22). Someone who can roll with the punches (I reserve the right to make up wildly unrealistic stories about you) is a must.

Huey got dozens of responses, narrowed the list down to 10 potential dates, and had her friends vote on the final three, who she’d then meet for a drink. One of the final three was RJ Stieger.

caption Some of the Craigslist responses to Jessica Huey’s ad. source Courtesy of RJ Stieger

“I used to have a guilty pleasure – I would scroll through the Craigslist ‘missed connections’ section,” Stieger told INSIDER about how he came across Huey’s ad that fateful day.

“I stumbled across her post and I was 100% in before I even finished reading it … The aspect of winning the breakup I competely could relate to.”

That first meeting between Huey and Stieger for drinks turned into a 2.5-hour first date, and by the time the wedding rolled around, the two were actually together.

caption Huey and Stieger at the wedding in 2013. source Courtesy of RJ Stieger

“Everything just kind of felt like it clicked,” Stieger said of their first date.

After dating for several years, Huey and Stieger got engaged in 2015.

caption Huey and Stieger after the proposal. source Courtesy of RJ Stieger

The two had a road trip planned, Stieger told Harvey on “Steve TV Show,” and he proposed at a waterfall in a North Carolina state park.

The two got married in a rustic-chic wedding in their home state of Maryland in May 2019.

caption Huey and Stieger’s May 2019 wedding. source Courtesy of Carolyn Scott Photography

The wedding was covered by the Washingtonian.

“Instead of pretending to win,” said Stieger of Huey’s initial objective, “she actually won the break up.”