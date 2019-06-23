Texas woman is accused of killing her 3-year-old in a game of ‘chicken’ involving her SUV and her kids

A Texas woman has been accused of killing her three-year-old son after he was run over with her car during a game of “chicken.”

Lexus Stagg, 26, was captured on surveillance video driving towards her three children, one of whom was stuck under the right front wheel.

The child died after the accident, after which Stagg said she initially thought was running over a speed bump.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A Texas woman has been charged with criminally negligent homicide by police who say that she ran over her three-year-old son with her car during a game of “chicken.”

Lexus Stagg, 26, was captured on surveillance video on June 11 at a Houston apartment complex backing up her Lincoln Navigator as her three children chased the car from the front. Stagg then drove forward, towards her children, and hit the boy, according to a statement from Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

The other two children weren’t hit as Stagg’s son was trapped under the front right tire and hit again by the rear tire after Stagg kept driving, according to the release.

The release says Stagg told officers she initially thought she hit a speed bump.

The child died from his injuries after being hit by the vehicle, which the release says weighs approximately 5,600 pounds. The 26-year-old faces up to 10 years for the charges.

“Every parent has an obligation to protect their children, even from themselves,” Ogg said in the release. “Cars aren’t toys and playing chicken with your kids isn’t a game.”

Houston’s ABC13 reports that in 2013, Child Protective Services removed two of Stagg’s children and placed them with a relative. She later had three more children. The other two kids present for the “chicken” accident have reportedly now been placed with relatives as well.