A woman was filming on her phone and then fell 7 stories to her death. Police say the footage showed an argument with her husband that quickly turned physical.

caption The parking garage outside Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. source Google Maps

The police in St. Louis have arrested a man in connection with his wife’s deadly seven-story fall from a parking garage on Sunday.

The police said in an affidavit obtained by KMOV that Allissa Martin, 27, recorded her death on her phone.

The affidavit said the footage showed an argument with her husband that quickly turned physical before her body could be heard hitting the ground.

A St. Louis Police Department representative told INSIDER that Bradley Jenkins, 30, had been charged with third-degree domestic assault and that his bond had been set at $100,000 cash.

A woman who died after a seven-story drop from a St. Louis parking garage recorded her death on her phone – including an argument with her husband that quickly turned physical, according to the police.

The police in St. Louis arrested Bradley Jenkins, 30, early Sunday in connection with the death of his wife, Allissa Martin, 27. He was charged Monday with one count of third-degree domestic assault, and his bond has been set at $100,000 cash, a representative for the St. Louis Police Department told INSIDER.

caption Bradley Jenkins, 30, was charged with third-degree domestic assault, according to the St. Louis Police Department. source St. Louis Police Department

A police affidavit obtained by KMOV, a local CBS affiliate, said officers arrived around 1:45 on Sunday morning to find an “agitated” and apparently drunk Jenkins straddling Martin’s body and “covered in blood.”

The officers quickly found Martin’s phone still on the seventh floor of the parking garage and still recording, the affidavit said.

When investigators played back the footage, it showed Martin and Jenkins arguing, and at one point Martin could be heard yelling for Jenkins to stop punching her face, it said.

“She eventually drops the camera,” the affidavit said. “Shortly after that, you hear her scream as she falls and you hear the thump of her body hitting the ground.”

Court documents allege Jenkins lied to officers about what happened

The affidavit also accuses Jenkins of lying to officers about Martin’s death.

“He claimed that he had never been on the rooftop with her, but the video shows them together on the rooftop right when the video began,” the affidavit said. “He also claimed the argument never got physical, yet on the recording you hear the argument being physical.”

The deadly fall occurred after Jenkins and Martin, who had been married since May 22, attended a baseball game at Busch Stadium with their colleagues, whom the affidavit said officers intended to interview.

Both Jenkins and Martin worked as corrections officers at the Illinois Department of Corrections, and Jenkins is still employed there, a spokeswoman told INSIDER.

The affidavit said an investigation to determine whether Jenkins should be charged with homicide was ongoing.