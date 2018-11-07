A California woman claims that a doctor wouldn’t treat her mother because she doesn’t speak English

caption Dr. Paul Ryan. source Jesiary Colón/Facebook

A woman says a cardiologist in California refused to treat her mom because she doesn’t speak English.

A video shows Dr. Paul Ryan arguing with Yuset Galura over the care of her mother.

“You don’t need to do nothing but tell me if something’s wrong with her. If she’s OK, if not, then I’ll translate to my mother,” Galura says. “It’s not the same,” Ryan responds.

A video of the interaction has gone viral.

A cardiologist in California is facing backlash after a woman came forward saying that he refused to treat her mother because she doesn’t speak English.

On Thursday, Yuset Galura accompanied her 67-year-old mother Maria Ramirez to visit Dr. Paul Ryan, a cardiologist, as first reported on KTLA. But things didn’t go as planned.

“As soon as the doctor walked in the room, she asked him if he spoke Spanish and that was all it took for him to snap and start insulting her about speaking Spanish, being in this country, and not knowing his language,” Galura told the outlet.

In a video of the exchange which has since gone viral, Galura can be seen heard trying to speak with Ryan. The video was captured by Galura’s daughter, who posted it on Instagram. Galura’s daughter, Bridget Napoles, said in her post that before she began filming, the doctor told her mother “she’s been in this country she should know English.”

The video has since been reposted to Facebook and shared by multiple news outlets.

As Galura becomes upset with the doctor for not seeing her mother, Ryan says, “I am an American, born here.”

“You don’t need to do nothing but tell me if something’s wrong with her,” Galura said.”If she’s ok, if not, then I’ll translate to my mother. You don’t need to tell me that she needs to learn English.”

Then, the doctor shouts over her: “It’s not the same.”

Galura told KTLA that she’s unhappy with what happened during the doctor’s appointment.

Read more: LGBTQ patients reveal their exhausting, infuriating, and surprisingly common struggles at the doctor’s office

“I want to unmask the doctor,” she said. “If you don’t like being around Mexicans, Latinos, Hispanic, or any other race other than what your race is, then you have no room in the medical field.”

Her family visited Ryan at Pulse Cardiology on at the recommendation of a friend. But since he would not treat Ramirez, she says she still doesn’t have the results of her heart test, Galura told KTLA.

“My grandma who has been here for over 45 years doesn’t speak English, she worked, she paid her taxes, she paid off her house, so how does it affect anyone that she doesn’t speak English?” asked Napoles in her post.

In a statement to KTLA, a spokesperson for Pulse Cardiology said they are looking into the incident.

“Pulse Cardiology is conducting an independent investigation into the reported incident involving Dr. Ryan, who currently is not seeing patients at either of our clinics or St. Bernadine Medical Center,” the statement said.”The reported incident does not reflect the values of Pulse physicians, assistants, and administrators. Since its inception three years ago as the Inland Empire’s premier cardiology practice, Pulse has proudly served all patients regardless of nationality with a diverse staff that is fluent in several languages, including Spanish.”

This isn’t the first instance of a healthcare provider refusing to treat a patient. Earlier this year, for example, a man who was hospitalized for a panic attack was taunted by a nurse who downplayed his symptoms.

A representative for Pulse Cardiology didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.