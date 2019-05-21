A woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for pretending to be a deputy to get her boyfriend out of jail

caption Maxine Feldstein of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for posing as a deputy and smuggling her boyfriend out of jail. source Google Maps

On May 13, Maxine Feldstein of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for posing as a deputy and smuggling her boyfriend out of a county jail.

She pleaded guilty to forgery, third-degree escape, and second-degree criminal impersonation.

Feldstein and her boyfriend Nicholas Lowe were arrested in July 2018 in connection to the smuggling.

Lowe suggested Feldstein pose as deputy and sneak him out. He was handed down a five-year suspended sentence.

The escape lasted, in total, one month before they were arrested.

On May 13, Maxine Feldstein of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for posing as a deputy and attempting to smuggle her boyfriend out of jail, KSFM reported.

Feldstein, 31, pleaded guilty to forgery, third-degree escape, and second-degree criminal impersonation.

The sentencing is related to a series of events that took place in July 2018, according to KSFM.

The plan was set into motion on July 27, when Feldstein went to visit her boyfriend Nicholas Lowe, 21, at Washington County Jail, according to KSFM. That’s when Lowe suggested that Feldstein come back at a later date and pretend to be a sheriff from Ventura, California, so that she could get him out of jail.

According to a probable cause affidavit reviewed by the outlet, Lowe instructed Feldstein to pose as a deputy named deputy “L. Kershaw” and tell officials that her station was “having issues with overcrowding and all low-priority extraditions have been suspended.”

When she called, Feldstein additionally provided a forged document to officers, allowing for Lowe’s release, according to People. The magazine reports that there was a police hold for Lowe in Ventura County, which is why he was in custody.

“It was very well-planned and very well-executed,” Fourth Judicial District Chief deputy prosecuting attorney Mieka Hatcher told People. “Planning and executing an escape is a serious crime.”

The escape had gone unnoticed for two days when actual VCSO sheriff called to say they were coming to pick Lowe up, per KSFM.

Lowe and Feldstein were arrested a month later, according to People.

Feldstein was sentenced to 15 years in prison – 10 years for forgery and five years for being an accomplice, according to Fox 16. Lowe pleaded guilty in January to third-degree escape. He was handed down a sentence of one year in prison and a five-year suspended sentence. The 167 days that he spent in jail will be credited towards the latter sentence.

“[Lowe] was in custody and he simply suggested that she do this,” Hatcher told People. “[Feldstein] actually did everything. She impersonated a sheriff deputy. She forged the document … He escaped because she carried out the plan.”