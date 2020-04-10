A woman is traveling around her bedroom by sharing the stories behind souvenirs she’s collected from all around the world

caption Carole Favre launched a video series where she tells stories of travels through her souvenirs. source Carole Favre

When France went into lockdown, Carole Favre realized she could still travel. It just had to be within the confines of her bedroom.

Favre launched a video series called “Travels through my bedroom.”

Every day, Favre showcases a souvenir and shares the lessons she’s learned from her travels to viewers around the world.

Carole Favre believes that you can see the energy and vibrancy of a culture through the things they create.

Favre is a sustainable tourism expert, and over the years, she’s collected handmade souvenirs from around the world. In Lesotho, she gathered homemade blankets, and in the United Kingdom, she picked up a tea kettle.

When Favre’s home country, France, went into lockdown, she wanted to revisit the stories behind her souvenirs and share them with the world.

“I woke up, and I thought, ‘Oh, well why don’t I just do something with travel around my bedroom?'” she told Insider.

Favre then launched “Travels around my bedroom,” a video series on YouTube and Facebook.

Every day, sitting in her colorful bedroom with banners streamed across the background and colorful books tucked on shelves, she takes viewers to a new destination.

People have tuned in around the world to listen to her stories about alpaca farms in Peru and wood carvings from Lithuania

“Especially to remember this right now – it’s such a challenging time – that it’s important to see the beauty of the world around us,” she said.

Favre has been ‘gobsmacked’ by the response to her videos

She’s heard from families that are using her stories as lessons for their children. Women have shared their favorite souvenirs and favorite memories from their trips. Commenters have said that they love waking up to her stories and that they brighten up their days.

“There’s a little bit of sunshine that I’m bringing to women’s lives,” she said. “I could not have hoped for anything else.”

Favre added that recording the videos has given her a chance to reflect on her values and the lessons that she’s learned from each country.

“It’s great to revisit all the places I’ve been to,” she told Insider. “I don’t do that so much. We don’t tend to revisit those memories.”

Instead, we’re focused on the next destination, she said. The lockdown has forced everyone to pause and reflect on where they have gone and where they want to go.

Surprisingly, Favre doesn’t love to be on camera.

The videos have given her a chance to get outside of her comfort zone

“I have to forget about all these things that feel very uncomfortable,” she said. “And celebrate the beauty of what people have created.”

After multiple takes and re-recordings, she publishes the videos.

While the videos have challenged her comfort zone, she said she plans to keep sharing them until the lockdown is over.

“When I don’t have any more stories, then I’ll just shut up,” she laughed.