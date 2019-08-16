‘It’s a miracle’: A woman in Canada survived a 5,000-foot fall after her parachute failed during a skydive

caption The Parachutisme Adrénaline skydiving centre in Quebec where the woman dived from. source Google Maps

A woman survived a 5,000-foot fall with just broken bones after her parachute failed during a skydive in Quebec.

A tree canopy broke the 30-year-old’s fall near Trois-Rivières on Saturday, but she was travelling at least 37 miles-per-hour when she hit the ground, CBC reported.

The woman is currently in hospital with multiple broken vertebrae, but her situation is not life threatening, police say.

Police from Trois-Rivières are investigating the incident to determine whether there has been criminal negligence.

The woman’s main parachute didn’t deploy, and neither did her backup, onlooker Denis Demers told Radio-Canada on Wednesday.

caption A skydiver coming into land after a successful parachute deployment. source Babyboom/Shutterstock

“It’s a miracle. I don’t know how a person can survive a fall from an airplane like that.”

The woman’s fall was broken by trees, which she hit travelling at a speed of at least 37 miles-per-hour, Radio-Canada reported.

Police from Trois-Rivières told the radio network that the woman’s life is not in danger.

Police are investigating the incident to determine whether there has been criminal negligence.