Police are looking for a woman who threw 7 3-day-old puppies into a dumpster in Coachella

Riverside County Animal Services released footage of a woman who threw seven 3-day-old puppies into a Dumpster behind an auto parts store in Coachella, California, on Thursday.

Less than an hour after the puppies were left in the Dumpster, a passerby found them and called animal services.

Officials from animal services, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, and the District Attorney’s office are looking for the woman on suspicion of animal cruelty.

Riverside County Animal Services shared video of the incident on Facebook, saying the woman dropped the puppies into a Dumpster behind Napa Auto Parts in Coachella, California, just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

A passerby found the puppies less than an hour later while rummaging through the trash bin and brought them into the auto shop, Riverside County Animal Services said.

Animal officials said temperatures hit mid-90s on Thursday, and if the puppies weren’t saved when they were, they likely would have died in the heat.

MeoowzResQ, a southern California-based rescue group has partnered with Riverside County Animal Services to help foster the puppies and bottle feed them until they’re old enough to eat on their own.

Animal services spokesman John Welsh told The Desert Sun that the woman filmed is being sought on suspicion of animal cruelty.

The animal services department is working with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s office to find the woman.

Animal services Commander Chris Mayer called the woman’s actions “despicable.”

“There is no excuse for dumping puppies,” Mayer said. “Especially in today’s age when we or other shelters would be willing to get these animals to foster parents or rescue partners. This was a shameful act.”