A woman tried on her wedding dress 35 years after she got married, and her husband says she ‘hasn’t changed a bit’

caption Pat Trenkle tried on her wedding dress from 35 years ago in a now-viral TikTok. source Ashley Trenkle

After spending the day shopping for her daughter’s wedding dress, Pat Trenkle tried on her own gown from 35 years ago, and it fit like a glove.

Her husband, Chris Trenkle, was emotional when he saw his wife in her gown, telling her she “hasn’t changed a bit.”

Their daughter, Ashley Trenkle, posted a TikTok of the experience, and the video has over 2.5 million views to date.

Pat Trenkle met her husband Chris over 40 years ago.

“We met back in 1978,” Pat, 59, told Insider. “He played in a band, and I used to go to parties and watch him play.”

“We just kind of fell for each other right there,” she said.

The couple has been happily married for almost 35 years.

caption Pat and Chris Trenkle have been happily married for 35 years. source Ashley Trenkle

Pat told Insider she picked out her wedding dress alone

“My mother and I went shopping for my wedding dress together, and it just didn’t go well,” Pat said. “Her ideas and my ideas were just so different.”

So she decided to shop by herself the next day, and she fell in love with a long-sleeve gown that has a high neck and a lace train.

caption Pat Trenkle picked out her wedding dress alone. source Ashley Trenkle

Pat said the gown “was definitely 1985,” adding that the neckline and puffy sleeves make it look a bit dated today.

“During the wedding, I had so many compliments on the dress,” she said. “It looks outdated now, but I do think it’s really pretty. I can see how I fell in love with it.”

Pat recently went shopping for a wedding dress with her daughter Ashley

While they were shopping, Pat started thinking about her own wedding dress.

Pat was struck by how different the gowns Ashley tried on were from the gown she wore on her big day, and she found herself reminiscing on the style that was popular in the ’80s.

Pat hadn’t tried on her wedding dress since she wore it in 1985, but she and her daughter started joking about the dress over champagne when they got home from shopping.

“Oh, you gotta see this dress, Ash,” Pat told her daughter. “We gotta see if I could get into it.”

Although it has been 35 years since Pat bought the gown, the dress still fits her like a glove.

Ashley filmed her mother showing the gown to her husband, Chris Trenkle, and later posted the footage to TikTok

“Chris didn’t know what we were doing up there, and I didn’t even know that we were going to show him,” Pat said.

But Ashley suggested her mom model the dress, and she grabbed a bouquet of fake flowers they had in the house to make Pat look even more like a bride.

Neither of them could have anticipated how emotional Chris was upon seeing his wife in her wedding gown.

Chris looks shocked in the video, clutching a hand to his chest and telling his wife he was going to cry.

"You haven't changed a bit," he said while looking at Pat.

"I was so surprised," Pat said of her husband's reaction. "I thought he would just laugh."

"That really made my day," she added.

The video quickly went viral after Ashley posted it

Although the video was filmed in the fall of 2019, Ashley, who works for Google, didn't post it until April 5, 2020.

The video garnered thousands of views just after it was posted, and it had over 2.5 million views at the time of writing.

"I can't believe this is happening," Pat told her daughter as the video became more popular.

Ashley posted the video around the same time she made the decision to postpone her wedding until 2021 because of the coronavirus.

caption Ashley Trenkle had to postpone her wedding because of the coronavirus. source Ashley Trenkle

"Canceling her wedding has been such a downer," Pat said. "But this has made something positive, and it has given us something else to focus on that's fun and light."

Pat said she advised her daughter to postpone, as she wanted Ashley's wedding to be everything she had been dreaming of.

"Don't sacrifice the wedding you want because of what's going on now," Pat told Ashley.

Many of the comments people left on the TikTok celebrated how in love Chris and Pat are 35 years into their marriage

"We have been together for so long, and we know each other so well," Pat said of her marriage.

She thinks their common interests have helped them stay connected over the years.

"We fight like everybody else, but at the end of the day, we understand each other," she said.

caption Pat Trenkle told Insider that she and her husband understand each other. source Ashley Trenkle

Pat also credits Ashley and her other daughter, Lauren, for keeping their marriage strong.

"Both of our girls are just so talented and they're just incredible young women," Pat said of her children. "We're both so incredibly proud of them."

"They've made both of our lives," she added. "It's hard to put into words how much they mean to us."

You can follow Ashley Trenkle on TikTok here.