Woman tried to pry open MRT doors with hands after causing platform doors to retract: SBS Transit

The woman became trapped in the gap between the train and platform doors, but a staff member managed to open the doors for her to board by activating an emergency device. Facebook/All Singapore Stuff

Eager to board a departing train, a woman tried to pry open the doors of the MRT at the Little India station after getting trapped in between the platform and train doors.

CCTV footage of the incident, which happened on Monday (August 26) afternoon, shows the woman running towards the train and obstructing the platform doors so that they could not be closed.

As the train doors had already shut, the woman was now trapped in the gap between the train and platform doors. She then tries to pry the doors open with her own hands.

A video of the incident has gone viral after being posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

When contacted, train operator SBS Transit said that the woman was trying to board the train headed in the direction of the Expo station.

“The platform screen doors (PSD) were already closing by the time she reached. The passenger used her hands to block the PSDs from closing fully. As a result, the PSDs started to retract as the system detected the obstruction,” Tammy Tan, senior vice president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, said.

“Once the commuter managed to get past the PSDs, she attempted to squeeze through the closed train doors. At the same time, a staff on board activated an emergency device which enabled the train doors to reopen fully so that the passenger could enter the train,” she added.

Business Insider understands that in this particular case, the train would not have been able to move off as a safety feature had prevented both sets of doors from locking.

According to Tan, the episode lasted 20 seconds.

SBS Transit also said in its response that commuters must not attempt such actions for their own safety. “This is extremely dangerous and could result in serious injury. It could also result in a service disruption as well as cause damage to public property,” Tan said.

Watch the video of the incident below: