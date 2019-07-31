A woman who urinated on a box of potatoes at a Walmart in Pennsylvania handed herself over to police after the incident went viral

caption Security tape of a woman, Grace Brown, released by Walmart, who has been now been charged with criminal mischief. source West Mifflin Police

A woman in Pennsylvania has handed herself into police and said she is the person seen in security footage urinating on potatoes at a Walmart in the state.

20-year-old Grace Brown was charged with open lewdness, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief by West Mifflin Police Department on Tuesday, the department said in a statement.

Police were called to the Walmart in West Mifflin on July 25 after an employee reported liquid pooling at the base of the potato bins, just after 10:00 p.m. ET on July 24.

Brown’s attorney, Casey White, told local media on Tuesday: “She’s a high school graduate. She’s working to make her life better.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A woman in Pennsylvania has handed herself into police and said she is the person seen in security footage urinating on potatoes at a Walmart in the town of West Mifflin.

20-year-old Grace Brown came forward to police and “identified herself as the person urinating on the potatoes,” West Mifflin Police Department said in a statement.

Brown was charged with open lewdness and summary counts of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief on Tuesday, the department said.

She was seen on security tape allegedly relieving herself over a mound of potatoes at a Walmart in West Mifflin at 10:10 p.m. ET on July 24.

caption Grace Brown arriving at the West Mifflin Police Department on Tuesday. source Action News 4

In a statement, Walmart called the incident “obscene” and said it planned to have the person responsible prosecuted.

“This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers.”

Read more: A viral video shows a woman licking a tub of ice cream and then putting it back in the supermarket freezer, and the brand has teamed up with police to try to track her down

Brown’s attorney, Casey White, told local media on Tuesday: “Clearly, she doesn’t want to see herself portrayed in that light. She’s a young lady that has a full-time job. She’s a high school graduate. She’s working to make her life better.”

Walmart’s decision to release a photo of Brown, and issue a strong threat of prosecution, indicates the chain is keen not to make food descration a habit, an act which is on the rise.

A viral video in mid-July showed a person licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream at a Walmart store in Lufkin, Texas.

Police released surveillance-video images of the suspect and asked for help identifying her.

She was ultimately identified as a minor from San Antonio, and the police said her case was handed to the juvenile justice system.