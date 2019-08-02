The woman who ‘invented’ gender reveal parties doesn’t think gender should be assigned at birth

caption The Karvunidis family. source Jenna Myers Karvunidis

The woman who says she “invented” gender reveal parties has mixed feelings about them today.

Jenna Karvunidis, 39, wrote a blog post in 2008 detailing how she baked a cake filled with pink icing to celebrate the arrival of her daughter.

Since then, the idea has been copied by countless other expecting people.

Karvunidis told INSIDER she hopes that society can modernize the gender celebration to make sure people aren’t feeling excluded.

A woman who believes she was at the forefront of the “gender reveal parties” movement has mixed feelings about the now ubiquitous celebrations.

Jenna Karvunidis, 39, originally wrote a blog post in 2008 detailing how she threw a party that featured a cake filled with pink icing to celebrate the arrival of her daughter Bee, she told INSIDER.

“It was picked up and an interview with me was published in The Bump magazine and the idea kinda spread from there,” Karvunidis said on Facebook. Since that time, the idea has been copied by countless other expecting people and became a viral phenomenon.

Now, Karvunidis is going viral for writing a Facebook post that questions the idea of celebrating a baby’s gender too soon

On July 25, Karvunidis published a post on Facebook addressing the now-viral parties and her role in them. At the end of her post, she shares that she has “mixed feeling” about these parties 11 years later and questions the wisdom of celebrating gender at birth.

“Who cares what gender the baby is?,” Karvunidis wrote on Facebook. “I did at the time because we didn’t live in 2019 and didn’t know what we know now – that assigning focus on gender at birth leaves out so much of their potential and talents that have nothing to do with what’s between their legs.”

Karvunidis went on to say her gender reveal was for her first-born daughter Bee who now wears suits, which Karvunidis believes breaks a gender norm.

Karvunidis said the response to her post has been overwhelmingly positive

At the time of this post, Karvunidis’ post has been shared by over 14,000 people and has nearly 2,000 comments.

“I wasn’t expecting it to blow up so big,” she told INSIDER. “It’s rare that something that blows up is a good thing, but it’s been really great. I’m really happy.”

The post has received support from members of the LGBTQ community, Karvunidis said.

“I aspire to be the best ally possible,” she said. “I want to help make sure that all the members of our community are seen, heard, and understood. We’re all one community and we can’t have people feeling excluded. That’s not right and not good for anybody.”

However, Karvunidis said the only fans she really worries about are her children. She made it a point to talk with Bee about the post as soon as it started to go viral.

“I shared the news with my daughter the first day when it started to blow up,” she said. “I post things all the time and I don’t consult her, but this one went really big so I said, ‘You know what? Let’s talk about this post.'”

caption Jenna’s daughter, Bee. source Jenna Myers Karvunidis.

She said that being a mom has helped her realize that gender norms can be damaging

Karvunidis didn’t always feel this way. She said it was motherhood that changed her views. Speaking to INSIDER, she recalled a specific moment when her opinions began to evolve when one of her younger daughters reacted to a new toy.

“There have been a few tipping points,” Karvunidis said. “One of them involved my younger, more ‘traditional,’ or ‘girly,’ daughter, so to speak. It was on Christmas when she was about three. She opened a present and it was Legos – normal, primary-colored Legos. She started to cry and when I asked her what was wrong she said ‘Why would Santa bring me a boy present? It’s not pink.'”

Karvunidis said that moment opened her eyes.

“Everything is being pinkified these days,” she said. “While it might come from the right place, what is really happening is that they’re boxing girls into a smaller and smaller space. That’s not what I want. I want all of the things for all of the kids – let them decide.”

caption Bee in a blazer. source Jenna Karvunidis

Karvunidis doesn’t think gender reveal parties should emphasize gender norms, either.

“I think my daughter is adorable in her suit,” she said about her oldest daughter, Bee. “She looks amazing. So I thought, isn’t it ironic that these gender reveal parties are now focusing so much on these ever-narrowing gender expectations?”

“We’re an everyday family, she’s an everyday kid,” she added. “Who cares what she wears?”

While the support for her post has been huge, Karvunidis says gender reveal parties probably aren’t going anywhere

Karvunidis said if she could go back to 2008, she’d still have the gender reveal party.

“But I’d license them, make a lot of money, and donate it all!” she joked.

“Really, It’s hard because I know the parties have brought a lot of joy to people,” she said. “I think people have taken this as a moment to celebrate their lives and that’s great. I think that trying to put the cat back in the bag now would be like telling someone not to get an engagement ring when they get married.”

Karvunidis hopes that society can modernize the gender celebration to make sure people aren’t feeling excluded. She even suggested turning the gender reveal parties into name reveal parties instead.

“We can make sure we’re putting the best foot forward for our children,” she said. “If you only have pink or blue to choose from, isn’t that limiting? Let’s move on – let’s get creative.”