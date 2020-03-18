A 73-year-old who lost 60 pounds is now a fitness influencer inspiring others to improve their health

- source
- Joan MacDonald
- When she was 70, Joan MacDonald weighed nearly 200 pounds and was on medication for high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and acid reflux.
- Realizing she needed to make a change, her personal trainer daughter, Michelle, began teaching her how to work out and eat better.
- Since then, Joan has lost about 62 pounds and has transformed her body and life, saying she’s “a different woman” than when she began her fitness journey.
- She now shares workout tips on her Instagram page, which has more than half a million followers.
At 70 years old, Joan MacDonald, from Ontario, Canada, found that her life was not where she wanted it to be. She was overweight and the extra pounds were causing strain on her body as it went through the changes of aging.
But her daughter, Michelle MacDonald, was there to help: Michelle’s resume includes chef, transformation coach, powerlifter, and Canadian yoga champion. She saw her mother’s deteriorating health, and finally convinced her that she needed to make a change.
- source
- Joan MacDonald
MacDonald spent two weeks Mexico, where her daughter lives, to learn about healthy eating habits and a lifestyle with more exercise. The experience brought them closer together.
“I knew Michelle cared about me and loved me prior to all of this but through this experience I have seen new sides of Michelle’s love,” MacDonald said.
After returning home to Canada, she continued her daughter’s routine, and lost 45 pounds in just six months. In total, she’s lost 62 pounds. She hits the gym five days a week, lifting weights and doing 15 to 30 minutes of cardio.
Though she hasn’t cut out any foods entirely, MacDonald has changed the way she eats by having five small meals a day, rather than the three she used to. She likes to keep a balanced diet of grains, veggies, and meats. One of her typical post-workout meals is “rice noodles, hoisin sauce, and green beans,” she said.
MacDonald told Insider how her life has improved since making the changes: “I have gotten off my medications, my arthritis does not bother me as much, my kidney disease is not getting worse, and I have more energy and endurance than I used to. Emotionally I am more confident and am starting to embrace who I am more.”
- source
- Joan MacDonald
Now that’s she’s off her medication, “I didn’t realize I could feel this good at 73!” she said. “Feeling healthy and mobile is now what motivates me to stick to my routine.”
After her story was first shared in 2019, MacDonald has become a source of inspiration and a fitness influencer on Instagram. Her profile, trainwithjoan, has more than half a million followers. On the page, she shares tips for working out, as well as words of encouragement.
I just started to learn how to barbell squat this year. ???? Leggings are by @womensbest for those of you wondering. Who would like to see me come up with my own clothing line with WB? ???? . I’m no expert on these and I’m limited in my Range of Motion but here are a couple of tips that I picked up from my coaches @yourhealthyhedonista and @jeanjacquesbarrett : 1) get tight for each rep! I’m trying to squeeze my abs and then take a full deep breath into my mid section and hold it until the rep is done ???? 2) I really have to think about pulling that bar into my back as I squat down so I’m not so wobbly 3) this one is really hard but I’m trying! I am thinking of pushing my knees out as I push back up when I’m at the bottom. Sometimes I get it, and sometimes I don’t. . I started squatting on the Smith machine last year, and this year I’ve graduated to barbell squats. As you can see I use knee sleeves to protect my old knees and they work like a charm. These are by @mbslingshot and I wear a size XXL ☺️ . Listen, it’s not about being perfect. It’s about trying to learn, allowing yourself to make mistakes, and keeping a positive attitude. I am far from perfect but I keep on trying to get better and I cut myself a lot of slack. ???? Don’t let fear or doubt or old habits stop you from growing. If I can do it trust me, you can do it too! ❤️❤️???????????????? . #womensbestwear #tscathlete #fitover70 #girlswhopowerlift #bodybuilding
Whilst it may seem like hardship to go to the gym almost every day, and weigh out your food, the rewards are endless. ???????? If a woman in her seventies can learn how to use a cell phone and apps to follow her program, so can you. Believe in YOU ???? Yes there will be challenges and frustrations. Yes you have times when you doubt yourself and want to throw in the towel, BUT.. Keep… On… Pushing.. It will all be worth it it in the end..! . Just because you’ve been one way all your life, doesn’t mean you have to stay that way. You always have a choice. You CAN change. ???????????????? . Leggings by @womensbest ???? Shoes by @filausa . #wisdom #fitover70 #transformation.
Her schedule has become a lot busier now that she’s answering social media comments. The ones that mean the most to her are those from other people who want to make the same changes.
“I have had many women of all ages reach out on all social media platforms sharing their stories. Younger women in tears because they don’t know where to start and feel overwhelmed with life. Older women reaching out and saying that I have inspired them to take action with their health,” she told Insider.
- source
- Joan MacDonald
Her advice to other women who want to make a change but don’t know how is “to believe that it is possible!”
“If I can do it, they can do it,” she said.
MacDonald also advises women ages 40+ to seek out a trainer to help guide them, and to look for a community of supportive women. She was in a group of 10 other women and said that “doing it together gave me the encouragement I needed when I felt like giving up.”
