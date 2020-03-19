A woman who tested positive for COVID-19 after flying from the US to China tried to hide her condition, Chinese officials say. Now she could face criminal charges.

caption Medical workers in protective suits accompanying passengers outside a screening facility near the airport in Beijing. source Thomas Peter/Reuters

A woman who flew from the US to China and tested positive for COVID-19 was accused of taking fever-reducing medication and lying to flight attendants about her condition, the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday.

The woman could now face criminal charges and jail time for “impeding prevention of infectious diseases,” the report said.

China has tightened restrictions on new arrivals in the country to curb the number of “imported” coronavirus cases, or people with the virus coming from overseas.

China is investigating a woman who flew from the United States to China over allegations that she hid her COVID-19 symptoms on the flight, the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday.

The woman, whose last name is Li, flew from Massachusetts to Los Angeles and then to Beijing last week. After she landed, she tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Li, 37, was hospitalized and is receiving treatment, according to the Times.

Chinese authorities said they were weighing charging her with “impeding prevention of infectious diseases” and putting other passengers in danger, for which she could face up to seven years in prison or three years in detention with possible forced labor, according to the Times.

In a press conference on Monday, Chinese officials accused her of taking fever-reducing medication and failing to tell flight attendants about her and her family’s health.

caption Medical workers register passengers in front of an Air China check-in counter at Beijing Capital International Airport on Monday. source REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Li’s husband, a university professor originally from Chongqing, China, also tested positive for COVID-19, the Times reported. The pair are longtime residents of Massachusetts.

Li is thought to have attended a leadership conference hosted by a Boston company called Biogen that has been linked to at least 104 coronavirus cases, the Times said. Some conference attendees had traveled to Italy, where the coronavirus had infected more than 40,000 people as of Thursday, but none had traveled to China, the Boston Globe reported.

China says violating quarantine can be a crime

The Times reported that China’s highest court on Monday identified six crimes related to health and quarantine measures, including refusing to abide by the measures, hiding symptoms, lying on health-declaration forms, and refusing to comply with health checks.

“Those who try to test their luck and evade customs and quarantine not only will bear the whole society’s shaming and condemnation but will also face the scourge of imprisonment,” said Wang Jun, the director-general of customs policies and regulations, according to the Times.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that China and other Asian countries had seen an uptick in coronavirus cases following weeks of containment measures. Chinese officials have said they curbed the spread of domestic infection and are now focusing on halting “imported” cases, or people with the virus coming from overseas.

On Thursday, China said that it had no new domestic COVID-19 cases but 34 cases among travelers from abroad, The New York Times reported.

The rise in imported cases has prompted Chinese authorities to implement stricter measures for new arrivals: Travelers, including citizens, arriving in Beijing and more than a dozen other provinces will be required to quarantine for 14 days, the Financial Times reported.