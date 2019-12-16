How a cat named Smudge’s distaste for salad created one of 2019’s most popular memes

  • 2019 produced a number of popular internet trends and viral memes, including “woman yelling at a cat”: a meme that uses side-by-side photos of a woman yelling next to an angry white cat sitting at a table.
  • The cat in the picture is named Smudge, and he’s used to getting his own seat at the dinner table, owner Miranda Stillabower told Business Insider. He first appeared on Tumblr in 2018.
  • The woman in the photo – former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong – told Business Insider that the screenshot of her is from a particularly emotional and stressful time, but she can now appreciate how “timely and creative” some of the memes are now.
  • Even though neither image was posted online this year, the composite of the two photos blew up this year after someone posted them together on Twitter in May.
There’s no reason for you to know about a white cat named Smudge who lives in Canada, except that he’s the face of one of the most popular memes of 2019.

The “women yelling at a cat” meme is as versatile as it is iconic – it has been used for everything from arguing pronunciations and interpretations, to describing ultra-emotional drunken moments, to referencing current headlines and getting combined with other memes. The simple side-by-composite of a screengrab from a reality TV show and an angry white cat has become so popular that it’s generated epic Halloween costumes, Etsy-like home goods, and a protest sign in Guatemala.

However, the meme’s story doesn’t start on May 1, 2019, when Twitter user @missingegirl shared the first known tweet with these pictures side-by-side.

The massively viral tweet – now with over 350,000 likes and comments – not only launched the composite image into 2019’s mainstream meme-osphere, but also demonstrated the internet’s ability to bring a second life to outdated content that didn’t take off the first time around.

The origin story of ‘woman yelling at a cat’

It didn’t take long for Ontario resident Miranda Stillabower to realize in 2015 that her new cat was an especially anxious guy. He was, like a lot of cats, anti-social when strangers came into their home. But when others weren’t around, he would cuddle and beg for pets – as well as demand his own seat at the dinner table.

“He gets upset if he doesn’t have his own seat,” Stillabower told Business Insider in an email. “Sometimes we have people over and don’t have room to fit his chair. As soon as someone gets up from the table, he jumps on the nearest chair.”

That’s how Smudge found himself – and how the rest of the world would soon see him – in front of a plate of salad. Stillabower says Smudge has a “very expressive” face, and he visibly and vehemently showed his distaste for the vegetables in front of him.

Stillabower posted Smudge’s face to her personal Tumblr in June 2018, with the caption “He no like vegetals” and low expectations. She often posted pictures of her pets online, and adding this most recent picture of Smudge was just one of many she had shared before.

