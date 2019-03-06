More women blame Tristan Thompson for his breakup with Khloe Kardashian than men do. We asked a relationship expert why.

caption 24% of woman believe Thompson is at fault, according to an INSIDER poll. source gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fans are still debating who’s to blame in the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

According to a poll from INSIDER, more women think Thompson is to blame for the split than men do.

We spoke to a relationship expert about why women are more likely than men to blame the man in a situation like this one.

Men may be more likely to grant leniency to a man who has cheated because they would want leniency if they did the same thing.

In the weeks that have followed Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods, there’s been a debate about who’s to blame for his breakup with Khloe Kardashian. Although Woods confirmed that Thompson did kiss her at a house party last month during her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on “Red Table Talk,” some fans are still undecided about who’s at fault for the end of their relationship.

In a poll conducted by INSIDER, many women who responded said that they believe Thompson is to blame for his breakup with Kardashian, but men weren’t as convinced. While 24% of women who responded said that Thompson is at fault, only 9.8% of men blame him. And according to what relationship expert and counselor Rachel Sussman told us, this is typical of the way that men tend to view cheating in general.

“It does seem to me that men tend to be more lenient when judging cheating than women do,” Sussman told INSIDER. “Men tend to be more open-minded, perhaps because they could envision themselves cheating at some point in the future and don’t want society to judge them so harshly.”

And as for women? Sussman says they tend to do the opposite when it comes to women who cheat.

“I’ve seen women be extremely negative and judgmental against other women who cheat,” she said. “They hold themselves to a high standard and feel that women should not prey on another woman’s man.”

But although more women are willing to put the blame on Thompson in this situation, most respondents – both male and female – don’t know who’s more to blame. In fact, 67% of men and 61% of women who responded said they weren’t sure whose fault their breakup was.

Kardashian herself seems to be placing the blame on Thompson for now. Although initially, she did tweet that Woods was the reason her family was broken up, later, she changed her tune.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault” Kardashian tweeted.

She elaborated:

This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

So far, Thompson has yet to release a statement of his own.

