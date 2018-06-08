Women used cash more frequently than men in 2017 and it reflects their ‘traditional societal roles’: Survey

Both genders cited comfort, convenience, low risk and unavailability of alternative payment methods as reasons for choosing to pay with cash for in-store purchases. The Straits Times

Women around the world used cash for purchases more frequently than men in 2017 and it’s considered a common trait across all markets, according to a survey.

Findings from a consumer payments survey conducted by data and analytics company GlobalData, which polled 30,000 consumers across 35 markets, revealed that women tend to use cash as a payment option 6 per cent more frequently than men at a global average.

The majority of consumers was also found to be most comfortable paying with cash as 89 per cent of respondents said they use cash for in-store payments up to 25 times a month.

GlobalData’s senior financial analyst, Arnie Cho, said: “That women use cash for payment more frequently compared to men reflects their traditional societal roles. In most cases, women tend to bear the responsibilities for looking after the household and taking their children to and from school, which increases opportunities for cash purposes.”

“In some parts of the world, people still prefer to shop for meat and vegetables from wet markets where vendors still only accept cash and women are most likely the ones in the household to make the purchase.”

The company said that 33 per cent of female and 35 per cent of male respondents cite comfort as the primary reason for choosing to pay with cash. Other notable reasons include convenience, low risk and the unavailability of alternative payment methods, all of which showed almost equal weighting between women and men with only 1-2 per cent difference recorded.

“Though there are occasions where cash is the only payment option for consumers when making payments in-store, there are some other aspects of consumer behaviour that explain why consumers choose cash as their payment choice,” Cho added.

“For example, the Gen X and Y segment use cash more often than the other age groups, partly as a result of being out at work which increases their opportunities for in-store purchases.”

She highlighted that payment providers should understand the specific occasions for cash usage across demographics so that they can craft and offer viable alternatives to consumers.