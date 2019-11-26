Women are the biggest supporters of impeachment and want Trump removed by an 18-point margin

There’s a significant gender gap in the American public’s support for President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal, according to recent Insider polling.

The majority of women – 52% – said they either “probably” or “definitely” want the president to be impeached and removed from office. Just 34% of women said the president “probably” or “definitely” shouldn’t be impeached and removed.

Among men, Insider’s polling found that 46% think Trump should be impeached and removed, while 43% think he shouldn’t be.

The majority of women – 52% – said they either “probably” or “definitely” want the president to be impeached and removed from office, while just 34% of women said the president shouldn’t be impeached and removed. This 18-point gap is twice as large as the gap between men who do and don’t support impeachment and removal.

Among men, Insider’s polling found that 46% think Trump should be impeached and removed, while 43% think he shouldn’t be.

This comes as support for impeaching the president has plateaued following two weeks of televised impeachment hearings.

Overall, 46% of Americans now support impeachment, while 33% oppose it, according to Insider’s polling this week. Support for impeachment among the general public reached a high of 50% in late October, according to Insider polling.

Other recent polling has found a similarly dramatic gender gap concerning impeachment. A CNN poll released this week found a whopping 61% of women support impeaching and removing Trump, while 53% of men oppose impeachment. That number marked an increase over CNN’s previous numbers. In October, CNN’s polling found 56% of women supported impeaching and removing Trump.

Women – particularly women of color – are much more disapproving of Trump’s presidency than men are. About 64% of women disapprove of his job in office so far, according to an October Washington Post/NBC News poll.