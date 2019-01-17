Michael Cohen paid a tech firm to run a Twitter account with the purpose of making him look like a “sex symbol” during the 2016 election.

Cohen, the president’s former lawyer and fixer, paid the same tech firm to attempt to rig two online polls in Trump’s favor.

Cohen in December was sentenced to three years in prison over various crimes to which he pleaded guilty, including campaign finance violations where he implicated the president.

Michael Cohen, former lawyer and fixer for President Donald Trump, paid a small tech firm to run a Twitter account that sought to portray him as a “sex symbol.”

This was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, and Cohen confirmed it to CNN on Thursday morning.

According to the initial report, Cohen during the 2016 campaign season hired John Gauger, owner of the Virginia-based tech consultancy RedFinch Solutions LLC, to start @WomenForCohen.

Read more: Michael Cohen implicates Trump, confirms report he paid firm to rig online polls in Trump’s favor and create @WomenForCohen Twitter account

The account was intended to “elevate” Cohen’s profile as he spoke on behalf of then-candidate Trump in various capacities amid the 2016 campaign.

The Wall Street Journal story also alleged Cohen paid RedFinch to attempt to rig two online polls in Trump’s favor.

The president’s former lawyer confirmed he did this to CNN and in a Thursday morning tweet.

“As for the @WSJ article on poll rigging, what I did was at the direction of and for the sole benefit of @realDonaldTrump @POTUS,” Cohen said. “I truly regret my blind loyalty to a man who doesn’t deserve it.”

The Twitter account Cohen paid RedFinch to set up is full of flattering tweets about him, describing him as a “pitbull,” “brilliant,” “intriguing,” and a “sex symbol.”

Here are some of the more bizarre tweets from the account:

What a great looking guy! Always dressed to impress! pic.twitter.com/AnrnZxDvb8 — Women For Cohen (@WomenForCohen) May 4, 2016

Cohen in August pleaded guilty to a slew of crimes, including tax fraud, bank fraud, and campaign-finance violations related to two payments to women who said they had extramarital affairs with Trump. He said he made the payments at Trump’s direction with the intention of influencing the 2016 election.

Read more: Everything Michael Cohen told Mueller about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia, according to the memo that could land Cohen a ‘substantial’ prison sentence

Cohen also later pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the nature of his involvement in an ultimately failed real estate plan to build Trump Tower in Moscow. He was sentenced to three years in prison in December.

Cohen’s crimes and conviction did not pertain to his activities with RedFinch.