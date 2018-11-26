50,000 women around the world were killed by someone they knew in 2017 — and women in the US are at risk

source REUTERS/Max Whittaker

New research from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) found that in 2017, more than 50,000 women were killed at the hands of a partner or family member.

This adds up to approximately six women being killed every hour by people they know.

Asia had the largest number of women killed by intimate partners or family members, while the Americas had the third largest.

Home may be the most dangerous – if not, the most deadly – place for a woman to be. Recent research from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) found that out of the 87,000 women who were intentionally killed in 2017, 50,000 were killed at the hands of a romantic partner or family member. That means approximately six women are being killed every hour by people they know and possibly love.

The study, which was released on Sunday, used homicide data to analyze the intimate partner and family-related homicide killing of women and girls around the world.

In addition to the broad findings, researches found that more than a third of the women intentionally killed were killed by current or former intimate partner. This is a 4% increase from 2012 when women killed by intimate partners or family members accounted for 48,000, or 47%, of all female homicide victims.

Women worldwide experience a continuum of violence which too often escalates into gender-related killing of women and girls. 2017 #UNODC trained over 3500 police&prosecutors to better investigate&prosecute gender-based violence. Full report: https://t.co/YtuzAnDfhC #16days pic.twitter.com/TNKBE0IPPN — UN Office on Drugs and Crime (@UNODC) November 26, 2018

“While the vast majority of homicide victims are men, women continue to pay the highest price as a result of gender inequality, discrimination, and negative stereotypes,” UNODC Executive Director Yury Fedotov said in a statement. “They are also the most likely to be killed by intimate partners and family.”

Fedotov noted that the research was released in conjunction with International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in an effort to “increase understanding and inform action.”

Read more: The 10 worst countries in the world for women

The data also looked into the breakdown of murders by country and found that Asia had the largest number of women killed by intimate partners or family members (20,000 in total). Africa accounted for 19,000 murders, while the Americas accounted for 3,000.

20,000 women were killed in Asia by intimate partners or family members in 2017 making it the highest number compared to other world regions. States have an obligation to prevent, investigate & prosecute #violenceagainstwomen. Full report: https://t.co/YtuzAnDfhC #16days pic.twitter.com/NhD74uLsu2 — UN Office on Drugs and Crime (@UNODC) November 26, 2018

When examining intimate partner and family-driven murders, researchers found that domestic violence was the main cause. They also found that honor-related killings (committed by people who believe female family members brought shame to the family) and dowry-related killings (when a bride is killed in an effort to extort dowry payment or increased dowry) were common as well.

Despite global efforts to minimize violence against women, research shows that it is still a major problem. In the paper, researchers wrote that in order for change to occur, women, “need access to a comprehensive range of services provided by the police and justice system, health and social services, which need to be coordinated to be effective. Women also need access to specific measures that enable them to leave a violent relationship.”

If you are a victim of domestic violence, you can visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline or call its hotline at 1-800-799-7233 to receive confidential support from a trained staff member.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.