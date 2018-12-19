Women-only coworking space The Wing just raised $75 million led by Sequoia Capital

caption The Wing co-founders Lauren Kassan (left) and Audrey Gelman just raised $75 million. source Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider

The Wing, a coworking space company for women, just raised $75 million.

The round was led by Sequoia Capital, whose partner Jess Lee will join the board.

The coworking space has raised $117 million altogether from investors including WeWork and Airbnb.

The Wing, a female-focused coworking space company, has raised $75 million in a Series C, the company announced Wednesday.

The round was led by Sequoia Capital partner Jess Lee, former CEO of Polyvore, with participation from Upfront Ventures, Airbnb, and existing investors at NEA and WeWork. Lee and Upfront partner Kara Nortman will both join The Wing’s board.

All together, The Wing has raised $117 million since its founding in 2016. The company’s last round was in November 2017 when it raised $32 million led by WeWork.

“The Wing is more than a company, it’s a phenomenon,” Lee said in a statement “We’re excited to partner with The Wing on growing its footprint globally in the physical realm and into the digital realm.”