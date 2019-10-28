WOMEN-OWNED-BUSINESS MONTH: Women entrepreneurs share their top tips and strategies for running their companies, and how to be a successful leader

- source
- October is National Women-Owned Business Month, in recognition of the 12.3 million women-owned businesses across the US.
- Business Insider profiled several female entrepreneurs, interviewed numerous experts, and reviewed key research findings that illuminate the opportunities and challenges facing women in business.
- Here you’ll find links to our coverage from October 2019. You can read them all by subscribing to BI Prime.
Scroll down to find links to our coverage during National Women-Owned Business Month, with advice and insights from female entrepreneurs about how to get funding, build your team, and broaden your professional networks.
- By the numbers: Here’s how much things have changed for women-owned businesses since the ’80s (and how far we have to go)
- Templates for starting a business: I built a multimillion-dollar business in two years. Here are 3 templates I used to make my first $10,000 in 3 months.
- Accessing capital: Women entrepreneurs talk about the frustrations they face when starting a business, and how they’ve handled challenges like limited access to funds
- Taking a new approach to markets: The woman who founded top health-tech VC Rock Health is now launching her first startup with $5 million, and it shows that a long-neglected market is heating up
- Becoming a coach: I quit my job to launch a private coaching company. Here’s the unexpected marketing trick that earned me my first $100,000 as a new business owner.
- Avoiding bad hires: A 29-year-old female founder who’s raised $2 million for her retail company believes that leaders need to remove emotion from the hiring process to avoid bad hires
- Going independent: The ultimate guide to going freelance – and making more than you did at a full-time gig
- When to go to B-school: Here’s how to decide when to go to business school, according to 5 graduates who went at drastically different times in their lives
- Using banks: How small-business owners who rely on Bank of America can tap into its benefits offerings to improve hiring, keep employees, and prioritize their local markets
- Boosting self-esteem: I’m a shy introvert who now operates a multimillion-dollar business – here are 3 tricks that boosted my confidence
- The accelerator boost: A fifth of the companies launched from Silicon Valley’s most famous accelerator have female founders. Here’s how Y Combinator impacted a summer 2019 female-led startup.
- Disrupting male-dominated business models: 6 principles women entrepreneurs can use to disrupt ‘boys’ club’ industries
- Staying ahead of the game: The subscription box industry is still booming – here are 4 ways the founders of Birchbox and BarkBox keep their businesses relevant
- How to be a boss: We spoke to 5 people who took Anna Wintour’s $90 MasterClass on leadership. These are their most valuable takeaways.
- Winning e-commerce strategies: Amazon says these are the 6 best women-owned small businesses selling on its platform. Here’s how the e-commerce giant chose them, and why their decision matters.
- Embracing the risks of leadership: The CEO of fitness brand Daily Burn shares how women leaders can use mentorship to overcome fear of failure and claim their place in the C-suite
- Closing the funding gap: Jack Dorsey’s former chief of staff and the woman behind Y Combinator’s legendary Demo Day are joining All Raise, a nonprofit trying to close the funding gap for women
- Defining strategic goals: How a serial entrepreneur uses vision statements to build multimillion-dollar businesses
- Telling your story: The woman who founded Maven explains how her first career taught her 2 key skills that helped her raise $42 million at the digital-health startup
- Making your pitch: Startup founders need 3 kinds of pitch decks tailored to different fundraising situations. Here’s a quick rundown of what to include in each.
- Investor relations: A parenting startup said its investors offered to put up millions more before the founders even started fundraising. Here’s what the ex-Googler CEO said they did right.
- Raising initial cash: Women founders and CEOs share 9 hard truths about raising capital all small businesses need to know
- Going at it alone: I earn three times as much as a freelancer as I did in my full-time job. Here are the 5 lessons I’ve learned about going off on your own.
- Using metrics and staying organized: The founder of an urban gardening company is one of Amazon’s best small business owners under 30. We asked her to share her keys to successful entrepreneurship.
- Managing your budget: The ultimate Excel guide for small businesses to go beyond bookkeeping and save money on software costs