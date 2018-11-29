Women may sleep better with a dog in their bed instead of another person, according to a study

caption According to the study, dogs can encourage healthier sleep schedules in humans. source iStock

A new survey conducted out of Canisius College discovered that adult women sleep better with a dog in their bed.

After gathering data on 962 women’s sleep habits, researches found a link between better quality of sleep in women when they shared a bed with a dog as opposed to a human or cat.

Women who sleep with cats experience the same disruption as they do from a human while sleeping.

Dogs also encourage healthier sleep schedules in humans.

Plenty of people love to cuddle up with their pets at night, especially during the cold winter months. But could your furry friend actually serve as a better sleeping partner than your significant other? According to the results of a survey published in the Anthrozoös journal, women may have a better night’s sleep when they have a dog in their bed instead of another person.

The study, which was conducted by researchers at Canisius College, surveyed 962 adult women in the United States. The results suggest that having a dog in your bed instead of a person or cat can lead to a better night’s sleep.

Generally, the results concluded that a woman’s sleep was less disturbed if she slept with her dog in her bed rather than if she slept with a human partner beside her.

caption Your dog may make the perfect sleeping companion. source jamelah/Flickr

Additionally, the results showed that when a woman slept with a dog in her bed she felt stronger feelings of comfort and security. According to the study, dog owners were also found to wake up earlier than those who owned cats or neither animal.

“Dog ownership and its associated responsibilities may cause individuals to adhere to a stricter routine,” the researches told the New York Post. “Keeping to a consistent sleep schedule may be beneficial to dog owners.”

Cats were found to disrupt one’s sleep schedule as much as other humans

caption Sharing a bed with their cats gave owners weaker feelings of comfort and security at bedtime. source iStock

And as for women who slept in the same bed as their cats, their feline friends were found to be just as disruptive to their quality of sleep as another human would be. Generally, sharing a bed with their cats gave owners weaker feelings of comfort and security at bedtime. The researchers also noted that the way you perceive your pet could make a difference in whether or not you feel more comfortable when sharing a bed with them.

All in all, further research would be needed to create a stronger link between who you share your bed with and how it impacts your sleep.

