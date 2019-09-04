13 powerful portraits of women throughout the decades

caption Women stop to smell the flowers while on a road trip. source B. Anthony Stewart, 1942

National Geographic’s powerful photography collection is highlighting women all over the world through photos drawn from the infamous National Geographic archive.

Here are 13 portraits that capture women’s strength and perseverance throughout the decades.

Excerpted from “Women: The National Geographic Image Collection” by National Geographic and Susan Goldberg with permission from National Geographic. Copyright 2019.

1890s: Journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells rallied against injustices faced by people of color until her death in 1931.

caption Ida B. Wells was one of the founders of the NAACP. source Chicago Historical Society, 1890s

1900s: An Ouled Nail woman in Algeria displays her dowry of gold coins.

source Lehnert & Landrock, 1905

1910s: Three Japanese women dressed in traditional kimonos pose behind cherry blossoms.

caption Cherry blossoms are very symbolic and often a metaphor for human existence. source Eliza R. Scidmore, 1918

1920s: Roller skaters stop traffic as they take to the streets in Washington, D.C.

source Fred Schutz, 1929

1930s: A group of colorful dancers perform at the Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus.

source J. Baylor Roberts, 1937

1940s: Travelers find fields of wildflowers in bloom along Route 99 in the San Joaquin Valley, California.

caption Women stop to admire the beautiful flowers during a long drive. source B. Anthony Stewart, 1942

1950s: A woman walks her dachshund along the Copacabana Promenade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

source Charles Allmon, 1955

1960s: A Tahitian woman stands in profile.

source Luis Marden, 1962

1970s: A woman walks across a sidewalk in Toronto, Canada.

source Sam Abell, 1978

1980s: Two women take a break to share a laugh while working in the rice paddies in Honshu, Japan.

caption Honshu is Japan’s most populated island. source Paul Chesley, 1981

1990s: Veiled actress Benedetta Buccellato performs as la Corifea, the female protagonist in Prometheus Bound, at the Greek Theater of Syracuse in Sicily.

caption Benedetta Buccellato was a famous Italian actress and writer. source William Albert Allard, 1994

2000s: A woman in Florence, Italy, takes a moment to herself to read a greeting card designed as a newspaper.

source Jodi Cobb, 2005

2010s: Members of the Palmer Society, a campus women’s organization, enjoy graduation day at Whittier College, one of the most diverse universities in the United States.

caption The Palmer Society was originally a literary society before reorganizing into a social society. source Karla Gachet and Ivan Kashinsky, 2017

