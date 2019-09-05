‘Women used him for money and nobody gave him babies’: Rihana continues tell-all after hinting at ‘painful’ truth

In her latest social media posts, the former model also admitted she was suffering from postpartum depression. Instagram/Rihana Petra, Instagram/Rihana Petra

Amid the divorce rumors surrounding Kelantan’s Sultan, his Russian wife has just claimed that he previously wed another foreign bride – a married woman from the Czech Republic – and split from her in 2015.

Previously, the former King’s only known marriage happened in 2004 to Kangsadal Pipitpakdee, a Thai descendant of Muslim royalty – which ended in divorce and no children.

Rihana Oksana Petra, who herself married the Sultan last year, said on Instagram that the monarch had confessed his failed marriage to her while the two were dating.

Her comments were part of an ongoing series of posts the beauty queen dubbed “the story of our acquaintance”, in which she recounted to 519,000 followers, in installments, how the royal couple met and married.

The former model said in a post on Wednesday (Sept 4) said that upon first meeting the Sultan, she had a feeling he would be the father of her children.

“I asked him if he was married and whether he had any children,” the model, 27, wrote.

“He told me that he got divorced in 2015 because his ex-wife from the Czech Republic had lied to him that she was not married.”

“According to documents, she was not divorced in her country by that time,” she added.

The Sultan allegedly told her that “women always used him for money” and that “nobody gave him any babies.”

“He told me that he never had children, and that was the biggest dream of his life,” she added.

Rihana’s bizzare update comes just two days after a cryptic post in which she addressed the couple’s divorce rumors, hinting that she was ready to reveal a “painful” truth that could hurt various people.

It was the first time the former Miss Moscow admitted the marriage had issues.

The couple, according to her, have a child – three-month-old Ismail Leon, who Rihana delivered after a harrowing pregnancy – but the Sultan’s lawyer later cast doubt on whether the boy was truly his heir.

On Wednesday, the model lambasted Singapore lawyer Koh Tien Hua, a partner at Eversheds Sutherland, on Instagram Stories. In the post, she accused him of lying to the media about the paternity of her baby.

Rihana, in an Instagram Stories post on September 4, accused lawyer Koh Tien Hua of lying. Instagram/@rihanapetra

The model previously published a video of herself and the Sultan, in which he said his number one priority was having children to “carry on (his) legacy”.

In response to her latest post, numerous commenters asked her to stop sharing the couple’s private exchanges out of respect for the Sultan’s dignity, while others accused her of also using the monarch for his wealth.

One commenter even speculated that the romantic story Rihana was recounting had a sad twist and would end in an admission of divorce.

In another post on Wednesday (Sept 4), she admitted to suffering from postpartum depression, which resulted in her mood going from “very happy to very stressed… one to 10 times a day”.

She added that the depression began two months after she became pregnant.

