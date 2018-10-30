13 women share why they love being single

caption Not everyone wants to be in a relationship — these women are happy being single. source Poprotskiy Alexey/Shutterstock

When it comes to your relationship status, it seems like it’s always a conundrum. If you’re single, people assume you’d rather not be. If you’re in a relationship, it seems to be the only thing people want to talk about. While finding someone you want to spend time with is wonderful, what’s so bizarre about the idea that someone would rather be single?

These single women shared why they absolutely love being single.

“Being single helps me to be able to understand and appreciate my independence.”

“I’m a Nigerian woman in her mid-twenties and in my country, being single is not popularly valued. Single women are often stigmatized so we often feel pressured to be married early and immediately start having children. So it’s not easy to be single but truthfully, the experience can be just as fulfilling as being in a relationship.

“Being single helps me to be able to understand and appreciate my independence. You explore your surroundings and environments by yourself. You learn how to make yourself happy by being proactive with the activities you do and the company you keep. The main thing I appreciate about being single is that it has enabled me to love myself more. This is because I put my self-care and happiness as my responsibility.” – Isioma

“We’re having a blast and are happy to be enjoying the single life.”

“I’m 28 years old, and three of my best friends from college got married when we were 23. I was in those three weddings all within four months of each other, fresh out of college, and I’ve been a maid of honor twice and a bridesmaid five times. I moved to Chicago and instead of being sad about being the single one, I’ve found a new identity through living the single life in the city. I live with two other single 28-year-old girls, and we LOVE living together.

“… We love that we can go to boozy brunch on Saturdays then go spend $100 (shopping) and have no one to report back to. Yes, we realize that we’re probably each other’s reasons we’re still single, but we’re having a blast and are happy to be enjoying the single life over worrying about finding someone. Hopefully it happens for us soon – we all go on a lot of fun dates – but it’ll happen when it happens!” – Sarah

“As a now-divorced single woman, I love that I don’t have to answer to anyone about where I am going, when I am going and when will I return, and to whom I will be going with. I just live my life like it’s golden!” – Michelle

“I’m single and I love it. My favorite part is having complete control over my time and not having to check in or compromise with anyone on what I want to do with my time. Every day feels like an expansive field of awesome opportunities, and I love changing my mind on a whim and doing whatever I want with my day.” – Celia

“I can also focus on my passions without having to divide my time.”

” …you’ll find that you will start to fall more and more in love with yourself.”

“The best thing about single is that you aren’t alone. The word “single” holds a stigma that you are alone, but if you’re truly open and ready for a relationship you’ll find that you will start to fall more and more in love with yourself.

Sounds cliché, but I once went on 30 apps dates in 40 days and I learned nothing about myself or others because I was trying to fill a void and wasn’t ready. You have to let yourself be with yourself and accept yourself and that’s when the right person will come.” – Mel

“By living single and independently in my 20s, I know I can fully support myself and not only financially. From changing light bulbs to surviving hurricane Sandy in NYC, I haven’t found myself depending on a significant other and built confidence in knowing that I can handle just about anything thrown my way.

“One of the best things about being single for the past decade has been dating a bunch of duds – seriously! I’ve dated both Wall Street investment bankers and barbacks from the lower east side and with each relationship I’ve learned what I want and don’t want in a significant other. Taking the time to learn what makes me happy in a relationship makes it easier to wait for someone you know is worth investing your time in.” – Kristin

“I can leave an impact on this world as an individual first.”

“The thing I love most about my single season is I get to build the life of my dreams every day without restriction. Being able to learn more about the things I’m passionate about and how I can leave an impact on this world as an individual first.

“Often times as women we are expected to just prepare ourselves to nurture a home and a family. However, our effortless ability to nurture and create should also be applied to our personal lives and the things we’re passionate about. This is best executed in our single season of life. The most important thing to remember is that when you learn to love yourself in the right way it overflows into the ways you love others. One can not pour from an empty cup!” – Ashley

“In a society that develops a negative image of women who are single, I find it empowering to go against the grain – to live life how I choose, instead of relying on others’ notions to determine what life should be like. It’s amazing to think that in the history of humankind, there has not been any other time when women have had the ability to live life exactly how they want – what an opportunity for exploration and discovery! Just think how incredible this fact is – as a single woman today, you can sit down and ask yourself ‘what would my ideal life look like?’ And then, you actually have the ability to work towards that dream and create it!”

“I love the freedom of exploring my interests, curiosities, and dreams, knowing the only person that could hold me back is me. When you’re in a partnership, a lot of energy is poured into the other person, probably more than most people realize.

“But when you’re alone, you have all that energy to give back to yourself, which shows itself in ways you may not have even known possible.” – Anne

“I want to know what I’m capable of in this life without the help of someone else.”

“I love being single because it has allowed me to travel parts of the world without feeling the responsibility to constantly call or worry about someone back home. It gives me the ability to be completely free and experience every bit of the world on my own. Having [someone] by your side can be amazing, but I believe that it will be even more rewarding after having done it myself.

“I want to know what I’m capable of in this life without the help of someone else. It’s incredibly empowering to go through your best and worst days by yourself, always conquering them knowing that nobody else did this but you. All of your accomplishments have been the product of your own hard work. Maybe someday I will be in a wonderful relationship where I can experience that love as well. But I’m happy loving myself for now so I can give that fully to the other person should they ever come into my life.” – Sydney

“I am so in love with being single.”

“In my 20s after overcoming a tumultuous childhood I sought to find a normalcy by being in a committed relationship. I went to great lengths to find someone which meant allowing subpar partners in my life.

“Fast forward to my 30’s I am so in love with being single as I can enjoy my life on my terms. By being single I have given myself a great gift to heal from my past, really own who I am and being able to put my needs first.” – Christian

“My absolute favorite part of being single is learning about myself without the influence of another person. While others can be a positive influence on your life (you are the most like the five people you spend the most time with, right?), it’s nice to explore new hobbies and learn new skills completely on your own. And while trying things on your own can be terrifying, it also brings a serious sense of pride, whether you like what you tried or not.

“I’ve learned so much about myself in the last five years while being single and have truly been able to grow as an individual. I think a lot of people assume I’m lonely but I’ve never been more excited about life and everything I have going on!” – Mallory

“I can sprawl across my bed and don’t need to worry about someone stealing the covers.”

“There are a few things I love about being single. For starters, I can sprawl across my bed and don’t need to worry about someone stealing the covers. On top of that, when I come home I can eat whatever I want and don’t have to worry about compromising with my partner. In the most superficial sense, I love not having to wear sexy underwear, briefs all the way.” – Anonymous

