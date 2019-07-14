28 women’s fashion deals you won’t want to miss out on during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Pictured: True & Co. True Body V-Neck Wireless Bra, $31.90 (after sale $49) [You save $17.10]

Pictured: True & Co. True Body V-Neck Wireless Bra, $31.90 (after sale $49) [You save $17.10]
True & Co.

  • Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is a great time to stock up on stylish staples for this season, and the next few.
  • The highly anticipated annual sale will be running from July 19 to August 4, but if you’re a Nordstrom cardholder you can shop early-access deals starting on July 12.
  • There are thousands of items on sale, but we want to help you find the best ones, so we’ll be sifting through deals for the duration of the event.
  • To make shopping even easier, we’ve compiled a list of 28 of the best deals on women’s fashion and accessories you’ll find at the sale.

It’s almost time for Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale. You can shop all the best deals on clothes, shoes, beauty, and home, starting on July 19 and through August 4. Lucky Nordstrom cardholders can shop early access deals starting July 12.

If you’re looking for women’s coats, dresses, jeans, shoes, bags, and jewelry, you have over 2,500 sale items to browse – but you probably don’t have the time to do that.

Below, we’ve whittled them down to the top 28 deals from your favorite brands like Levi’s, Nike, Sam Edelman, The North Face, Madewell, and Cole Haan. You’ll be able to save on closet basics, workwear, fall boots, and more.

Don’t hesitate to buy something you’re eyeing. In past years, we’ve seen a number of popular deals sell out.

You can also head directly to Nordstrom to shop the following women’s fashion categories:

Take advantage of these 28 women’s fashion and accessories deals from the 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

J. Crew Striped Tee with Grosgrain Trim

J. Crew Striped Tee with Grosgrain Trim, $35.90 (after sale $55) [You save $19.10]

AG The Farrah High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans

AG The Farrah High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans, $149.90 (after sale $225) [You save $75.10]

Madewell Brenner Bootie

Madewell Brenner Bootie, $139.90 (after sale $210) [You save $70.10]

True & Co. True Body V-Neck Wireless Bra

True & Co. True Body V-Neck Wireless Bra, $31.90 (after sale $49) [You save $17.10]

Commando Butter Seamless Hipster Panties

Commando Butter Seamless Hipster Panties, $18.50 (after sale $28) [You save $9.50]

Tommy John Jogger Pants and Lounge Tank

Tommy John Jogger Pants, $52.90 (after sale $78) [You save $25.10]

Tommy John Lounge Tank, $30.90 (after sale $46) [You save $15.10]

Ugg Scuffette II Slipper

Ugg Scuffette II Slipper, $54.90 (after sale $84.95) [You save $30.05]

J. Crew Tippi Camo Sweater

J. Crew Tippi Camo Sweater, $59.90 (after sale $89.50) [You save $29.60]

Nike One Lux ⅞ Tights

Nike One Lux ⅞ Tights, $66.90 (after sale $90) [You save $23.10]

Nike One Lux Plus Size Training Tights, $66.90 (after sale $90) [You save $23.10]

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe, $111.90 (after sale $150) [You save $38.10]

Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic

Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic, $98.90 (after sale $148) [You save $49.10]

Nordstrom Chevron Spinner Luggage Set

Nordstrom Chevron Spinner Luggage Set, $199.90 (after sale $299) [You save $99.10]

The North Face Rissy 2 Hooded Raincoat

The North Face Rissy 2 Hooded Raincoat, $89.90 (after sale $120) [You save $30.1]

AG Ex-Boyfriend Relaxed Slim Jeans

AG Ex-Boyfriend Relaxed Slim Jeans, $149.90 (after sale $225) [You save $75.10]

BP Polka Dot Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit

BP Polka Dot Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit, $45.90 (after sale $69) [You save $23.10]

BP Polka Dot Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit (Plus Size), $45.90 (after sale $69) [You save $23.10]

Tory Burch Everly T-Strap Flat Sandal

Tory Burch Everly T-Strap Flat Sandal, $149.90 (after sale $228) [You save $78.10]

Herschel Supply Co. Alexander Tote Bag

Herschel Supply Co. Alexander Tote Bag, $59.90 (after sale $90) [You save $30.10]

Pendelton Sidney Barn Coat

Pendelton Sidney Barn Coat, $119.90 (after sale $180) [You save $60.10]

Spanx Luxe Leg Shaping Tights

Spanx Luxe Leg Shaping Tights, $18.50 (after sale $28) [You save $9.50]

Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Ankle Jeans

Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Ankle Jeans, $64.90 (after sale $98) [You save $33.10]

Coach Nomad Burnished Leather Crossbody Bag

Coach Nomad Burnished Leather Crossbody Bag, $263.90 (after sale $395) [You save $131.10]

Paige Willa Studded Chelsea Boot

Paige Willa Studded Chelsea Boot, $249.90 (after sale $375) [You save $125.10]

Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra

Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra, $43.90 (after sale $66) [You save $22.10]

Levi’s Wool Top Coat with Faux Shearling Collar

Levi’s Wool Top Coat with Faux Shearling Collar, $159.90 (after sale $250) [You save $90.10]

Sarto by Franco Sarto Toby Flat

Sarto by Franco Sarto Toby Flat, $84.90 (after sale $128.95) [You save $44.05]

Madewell Suede Stripe Transport Leather Tote

Madewell Suede Stripe Transport Leather Tote, $131.90 (after sale $198)[You save $66.10]

Cole Haan Joanna Bootie

Cole Haan Joanna Bootie, $124.90 (after sale $190) [You save $65.10]

The North Face Miss Metro II Hooded Parka

The North Face Miss Metro II Hooded Parka, $239.90 (after sale $320) [You save $80.10]