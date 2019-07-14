28 women’s fashion deals you won’t want to miss out on during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

- source
- Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is a great time to stock up on stylish staples for this season, and the next few.
- The highly anticipated annual sale will be running from July 19 to August 4, but if you’re a Nordstrom cardholder you can shop early-access deals starting on July 12.
- There are thousands of items on sale, but we want to help you find the best ones, so we’ll be sifting through deals for the duration of the event.
- To make shopping even easier, we’ve compiled a list of 28 of the best deals on women’s fashion and accessories you’ll find at the sale.
It’s almost time for Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale. You can shop all the best deals on clothes, shoes, beauty, and home, starting on July 19 and through August 4. Lucky Nordstrom cardholders can shop early access deals starting July 12.
If you’re looking for women’s coats, dresses, jeans, shoes, bags, and jewelry, you have over 2,500 sale items to browse – but you probably don’t have the time to do that.
Below, we’ve whittled them down to the top 28 deals from your favorite brands like Levi’s, Nike, Sam Edelman, The North Face, Madewell, and Cole Haan. You’ll be able to save on closet basics, workwear, fall boots, and more.
Don’t hesitate to buy something you’re eyeing. In past years, we’ve seen a number of popular deals sell out.
You can also head directly to Nordstrom to shop the following women’s fashion categories:
Check out more Nordstrom Anniversary Sale coverage here:
Take advantage of these 28 women’s fashion and accessories deals from the 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:
J. Crew Striped Tee with Grosgrain Trim
J. Crew Striped Tee with Grosgrain Trim, $35.90 (after sale $55) [You save $19.10]
AG The Farrah High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans
AG The Farrah High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans, $149.90 (after sale $225) [You save $75.10]
Madewell Brenner Bootie
Madewell Brenner Bootie, $139.90 (after sale $210) [You save $70.10]
True & Co. True Body V-Neck Wireless Bra
True & Co. True Body V-Neck Wireless Bra, $31.90 (after sale $49) [You save $17.10]
Commando Butter Seamless Hipster Panties
Commando Butter Seamless Hipster Panties, $18.50 (after sale $28) [You save $9.50]
Tommy John Jogger Pants and Lounge Tank
Tommy John Jogger Pants, $52.90 (after sale $78) [You save $25.10]
Tommy John Lounge Tank, $30.90 (after sale $46) [You save $15.10]
Ugg Scuffette II Slipper
Ugg Scuffette II Slipper, $54.90 (after sale $84.95) [You save $30.05]
J. Crew Tippi Camo Sweater
J. Crew Tippi Camo Sweater, $59.90 (after sale $89.50) [You save $29.60]
Nike One Lux ⅞ Tights
Nike One Lux ⅞ Tights, $66.90 (after sale $90) [You save $23.10]
Nike One Lux Plus Size Training Tights, $66.90 (after sale $90) [You save $23.10]
Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe
Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe, $111.90 (after sale $150) [You save $38.10]
Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic
Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic, $98.90 (after sale $148) [You save $49.10]
Nordstrom Chevron Spinner Luggage Set
Nordstrom Chevron Spinner Luggage Set, $199.90 (after sale $299) [You save $99.10]
The North Face Rissy 2 Hooded Raincoat
The North Face Rissy 2 Hooded Raincoat, $89.90 (after sale $120) [You save $30.1]
AG Ex-Boyfriend Relaxed Slim Jeans
AG Ex-Boyfriend Relaxed Slim Jeans, $149.90 (after sale $225) [You save $75.10]
BP Polka Dot Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit
BP Polka Dot Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit, $45.90 (after sale $69) [You save $23.10]
BP Polka Dot Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit (Plus Size), $45.90 (after sale $69) [You save $23.10]
Tory Burch Everly T-Strap Flat Sandal
Tory Burch Everly T-Strap Flat Sandal, $149.90 (after sale $228) [You save $78.10]
Herschel Supply Co. Alexander Tote Bag
Herschel Supply Co. Alexander Tote Bag, $59.90 (after sale $90) [You save $30.10]
Pendelton Sidney Barn Coat
Pendelton Sidney Barn Coat, $119.90 (after sale $180) [You save $60.10]
Spanx Luxe Leg Shaping Tights
Spanx Luxe Leg Shaping Tights, $18.50 (after sale $28) [You save $9.50]
Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Ankle Jeans
Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Ankle Jeans, $64.90 (after sale $98) [You save $33.10]
Coach Nomad Burnished Leather Crossbody Bag
Coach Nomad Burnished Leather Crossbody Bag, $263.90 (after sale $395) [You save $131.10]
Paige Willa Studded Chelsea Boot
Paige Willa Studded Chelsea Boot, $249.90 (after sale $375) [You save $125.10]
Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra
Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra, $43.90 (after sale $66) [You save $22.10]
Levi’s Wool Top Coat with Faux Shearling Collar
Levi’s Wool Top Coat with Faux Shearling Collar, $159.90 (after sale $250) [You save $90.10]
Sarto by Franco Sarto Toby Flat
Sarto by Franco Sarto Toby Flat, $84.90 (after sale $128.95) [You save $44.05]
Madewell Suede Stripe Transport Leather Tote
Madewell Suede Stripe Transport Leather Tote, $131.90 (after sale $198)[You save $66.10]
Cole Haan Joanna Bootie
Cole Haan Joanna Bootie, $124.90 (after sale $190) [You save $65.10]
The North Face Miss Metro II Hooded Parka
