28 women’s fashion deals you won’t want to miss out on during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

True & Co. True Body V-Neck Wireless Bra, $31.90 (after sale $49) [You save $17.10]

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is a great time to stock up on stylish staples for this season, and the next few.

The highly anticipated annual sale will be running from July 19 to August 4, but if you’re a Nordstrom cardholder you can shop early-access deals starting on July 12.

There are thousands of items on sale, but we want to help you find the best ones, so we’ll be sifting through deals for the duration of the event.

To make shopping even easier, we’ve compiled a list of 28 of the best deals on women’s fashion and accessories you’ll find at the sale.

If you’re looking for women’s coats, dresses, jeans, shoes, bags, and jewelry, you have over 2,500 sale items to browse – but you probably don’t have the time to do that.

Below, we’ve whittled them down to the top 28 deals from your favorite brands like Levi’s, Nike, Sam Edelman, The North Face, Madewell, and Cole Haan. You’ll be able to save on closet basics, workwear, fall boots, and more.

Don’t hesitate to buy something you’re eyeing. In past years, we’ve seen a number of popular deals sell out.

You can also head directly to Nordstrom to shop the following women’s fashion categories:

Take advantage of these 28 women’s fashion and accessories deals from the 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

J. Crew Striped Tee with Grosgrain Trim

AG The Farrah High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans

Madewell Brenner Bootie

True & Co. True Body V-Neck Wireless Bra

Commando Butter Seamless Hipster Panties

Tommy John Jogger Pants and Lounge Tank

Ugg Scuffette II Slipper

J. Crew Tippi Camo Sweater

Nike One Lux ⅞ Tights

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe

Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic

Nordstrom Chevron Spinner Luggage Set

The North Face Rissy 2 Hooded Raincoat

AG Ex-Boyfriend Relaxed Slim Jeans

BP Polka Dot Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit

Tory Burch Everly T-Strap Flat Sandal

Herschel Supply Co. Alexander Tote Bag

Pendelton Sidney Barn Coat

Spanx Luxe Leg Shaping Tights

Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Ankle Jeans

Coach Nomad Burnished Leather Crossbody Bag

Paige Willa Studded Chelsea Boot

Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra

Levi’s Wool Top Coat with Faux Shearling Collar

Sarto by Franco Sarto Toby Flat

Madewell Suede Stripe Transport Leather Tote

Cole Haan Joanna Bootie

The North Face Miss Metro II Hooded Parka