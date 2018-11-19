45+ of the best Black Friday sales on women’s clothing, shoes, bags, and jewelry

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are generally synonymous with major savings on tech, mattresses, furniture, and other big purchases most people wait all year to make.

But for some of us, the most exciting discounts are the ones on clothes, shoes, bags, and accessories. We may not wait all year to buy them, but there’s still no better feeling that scoring a great deal on a coat you’ve been eyeing, or a wardrobe basic you’ve been meaning to stock up on anyway.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to check off your holiday gift list, I have no doubt you’ll find what you’re looking for in this roundup of women’s fashion deals, which includes our favorite department stores (like Nordstrom) and clothing and accessory startups (like Dagne Dover, Bombas, M.Gemi, and Tommy John, to name a few). Below you’ll find all the best stores and their Black Friday deals in alphabetical order. Plus, we’ll continue to update this through Black Friday as we learn more information about deals.

To potentially save more on Black Friday, visit Business Insider Coupons to find up-to-date promo codes for a range of online stores.

ADAY

Get an instant $20 back on every item you purchase from November 19-25. Shop thisisADAY.com

Adidas:

Save up to 50% on shoes, apparel, gear, and more from November 20-27. Shop adidas.com.

Andrew Marc:

Save up to 30% off current collection, plus 25% off sitewide with code “AMFRIDAY” from November 12-24, shop new markdowns plus an additional 30% off sitewide from November 25-28. Shop andrewmarc.com.

AYR:

Find 50 final sale styles for 50% off, with new styles added throughout the same, from November 23-25. Shop ayr.com.

Backcountry:

Save 30% on select gear and apparel from November 18-21, save 25% on one full-priced ArcTeryx item with code “TAKE25ARC” from November 19-26. Shop backcountry.com.

Ban.do:

Save 30% sitewide (excluding Iconery) from November 22-27, with code “THIRTYOFF“. Shop bando.com.

Bombas:

Save 20% off the entire site from November 19-26. Shop bombas.com.

Club Monaco

Take 25% off $150+, 30% off $250+, and 35% off $400+ from November 21-24, with code “CMBLACKFRIDAY18“. Shop clubmonaco.com

Cole Haan:

Save 50% on select styles and 30% on everything else from November 18-24. Shop colehaan.com.

Cuyana:

On Black Friday, November 23, Cuyana will donate a percentage of sales to the victims of the fires in California. Shop cuyana.com.

Dagne Dover:

Take 20% off sitewide from November 20-28. Shop dagnedover.com.

EyeBuyDirect:

November 19-30, buy one pair of frames and get the second free with promo code “GOBOGO” at checkout. Shop eyebuydirect.com.

Filippo Loreti:

Save 20% on one watch, 25% on two watches, or 30% on three watches. Shop filippoloreti.com.

Fossil:

Save 30% sitewide. Shop fossil.com.

Frank and Oak:

November 21-25, save 30% off select styles with promo code “BLACKFRIDAY30“. Plus, current subscription members can save up to 30% on the Style Plan from November 19 through December 16, with special bonus gifts included in each box. Shop frankandoak.com.

GREATS:

Save 30% off sitewide with code “HOLIDAZE” from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Shop greats.com.

Happy Socks:

Save 40% on select products from November 19-26. Shop happysocks.com.

Jomashop:

Save up to 75% sitewide. Plus, get a free Royce leather wallet on orders over $100 by using the promo code “FREEWALLET” at checkout. Shop jomashop.com.

Levi’s:

Save 40% on all items from November 21-26. You’ll also find special daily offers during this time period. Shop levi.com.

Linjer:

Save up to 50% on in-stock watches sitewide. Shop linjer.co.

L.L.Bean:

November 21-27, save 20% on apparel and outerwear. Shop llbean.com.

M.Gemi

Save 25% on any pair of shoes from November 23-26. Shop mgemi.com.

Mackage:

Save up to 40% on select styles from November 22-25. Shop mackage.com.

Mott & Bow:

New customers save 25% sitewide, 30% on orders of $200 or more, and 35% on orders of $300 or more with promo code “SHOPEARLY.” Shop mottandbow.com.

MVMT:

Until November 29, save up to 25% sitewide and get free shipping. Shop mvmtwatches.com.

Naadam:

November 23, midnight through 3 p.m., save 25% on select full price styles with no promo code. From 3 p.m. until November 26, save 20% on any two styles using promo code “FRIYAY20.” Shop naadam.com.

Nike:

Save an extra 20% on sale styles with the promo code “THANKS” at checkout. Shop nike.com.

Nisolo:

From November 22-24, save up to 60% off select shoe and bag styles. Shop nisolo.com.

Nordstrom:

Save up to 60% on select items from November 21-26. Nordy Club Rewards card members can get extra points November 23-24. Shop nordstrom.com.

Nordstrom Rack:

You’ll find new deals on shoes, bags, and clothing every 24 hours from November 19-26. Shop nordstromrack.com.

Primary:

Save 25% sitewide, plus get free shipping from November 21-26. Shop primary.com.

PUMA:

Save up to 50% on select styles using the promo code “PUMANOV” at checkout. Shop puma.com.

RAEN:

Save 40% on all eyewear, excluding sale items, from November 21-25. Shop raen.com.

Rebag:

Take 15% off sitewide with code “BFRIDAY” from November 21 through Cyber Monday. Shop rebag.com.

Rent the Runway:

Save 40% sitewide, including Update and Unlimited subscriptions and Reserve. Shop renttherunway.com.

Rhone:

Save 25% off sitewide, plus take 35% off orders of $350 or more from November 21-25. Shop rhone.com.

Richer Poorer:

Save 35% sitewide from November 23-27. Shop richer-poorer.com

Senreve:

Get a free limited-edition bracelet pouch with purchases of $500 or more, starting Black Friday. Shop senreve.com.

Soia & Kyo

Save up to 40% on select styles from November 22-25. Shop soiakyo.com.

STATE Bags:

A portion of Black Friday proceeds will be donated to the Osborne Foundation. Shop statebags.com.

Theory:

Spend and save at Theory. Get 20% off when you spend $200, 25% off $400, and 30% off $600. Shop theory.com.

Timberland:

November 22-23, save 30% sitewide with no promo code needed. Shop timberland.com.

Timex:

November 23-26, save 30% on everything. Shop timex.com.

Tommy John:

Get 20% off sitewide when you spend $100 or more from November 22-26. On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’ll find limited-edition styles. Shop tommyjohn.com.

