7 leggings and sports bras that have pockets for necessities like phones, keys, and cards

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Staying motivated to exercise can be challenging enough, but having to worry about where to put your phone, keys, and other little essentials when you work out is another unnecessary obstacle.

Luckily, plenty of brands have added cleverly placed pockets to their performance workout apparel so you can keep your belongings on you and work out worry-free.

Below, you’ll find seven performance pieces that’ll help you keep your belongings secure while you exercise.

You got out of bed early, pulled on your leggings and laced up your sneakers. You made it to the gym – begrudgingly so, but you still made it, and that’s what counts. You put in your headphones, blast some music, and you’re ready to go. You take a look in the mirror. Is that the face of fitness? Yes, and it’s you.

Here you are, and you’re crushing it. People probably think you really know what you’re doing. Then it happens – you’re out of range. Your phone screeches and the music sounds as fuzzy as a TV with a lost signal. Forced to hit pause on that amazing workout, you go to retrieve your phone, and all of that energy fizzles away.

Maybe this has happened to you, maybe not – but most of us can agree that we’d rather not encounter any little bumps on the road during our workouts, like phones slipping out of our sports bras or holding a heavy wallet on an outdoor run. Whether you’re in the gym or outside, you want to focus on exercising, not what you’re wearing. Still, when most of us work out, we need more than just our bodies. I need my phone, keys, headphones, and if I’m running outside, I also like to bring some money in case I make any pit stops.

Luckily, there are plenty of pieces of performance gear that have room for your necessities without compromising your workout. With them, you can get a great workout in without leaving anything you need behind.

Here are seven pieces of smartphone-friendly performance workout clothes for women:

Lululemon Stash N’ Run Bra

Sweat-wicking, stretchy but supportive fabric makes this a great sports bra on its own, but the added bonus is the front pockets that give you room to stash keys, your phone, cards, and other small items.

Athleta Contender 7/8 Tight

Some women on the Insider Picks team got the chance to try different pieces from Athleta’s Contender line, and much of the feedback included praise for the zippered pockets on either side of the leggings, which keep your things concealed while you move.

Zella Live In Pocket 7/8 Leggings

Smooth, open side pockets are a practical addition to these lightweight, moisture-wicking leggings. These are probably best for strength-training days when you won’t be bouncing around as much.

Lululemon Fast & Free 7/8 Tight

These leggings have a barely-there, super-soft feel thanks to Lululemon’s proprietary Nulux fabric. You’ll also find little pockets on the waistband, perfect for keys and other small essentials, while the larger side pockets are a perfectly sized for phones.

Ewedoos Yoga Legging with Pockets

Stretchy and breathable fabric, a high waist, and two convenient side pockets are all qualities that have contributed to these leggings’ title of the #1 best-selling women’s running tights on Amazon.

Yianna High-Impact Sports Bra

A spot to hold your phone is great, but an earphone hole that helps keep your hired headphones accessible and tangle-free is even better.

The North Face Stow-N-Go

This supportive sports bra has a hook-and-eye closure for easy adjustability and an internal pocket for storing small essentials like keys or a credit card.