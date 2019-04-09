17 women’s spring wardrobe essentials we come back to every season

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption The Everlane Day Glove ($115) is a favorite among many women on the Insider Picks team. source Everlane

Spring’s warmer weather means its time to give your closet an update.

I asked my coworkers to share their favorite spring fashion staples, and the new styles they’re most excited to wear as the weather warms up.

From the most comfortable flats we’ve ever worn to sweaters with a cult-following, these are the 18 pieces the women of Insider Picks swear by for spring.

The sun is shining, the grass is actually green, and it seems like we can finally hang up our bulky winter jackets for good. There are many exciting things about the changing of the seasons, one being the process of switching up your wardrobe. But spring weather can be fickle. One day it’s hot and humid, the next it’s rainy and cold, and every once in a while it’s both over the course of 12 hours, which makes it hard to know what to wear. If you’re looking for some spring outfit inspiration, we’ve got you covered. I asked my coworkers – a team of product reviewers and discerning shoppers – to share the pieces that they actually wear all season long. Check out 17 spring fashion staples the women of Insider Picks swear by in our own wardrobes:

A sleek leather jacket that looks almost more expensive than it is

source DSTLD

This direct-to-consumer company used to manufacture its products in LA but they’ve now moved over to Europe, and the quality has seriously improved. This cropped leather jacket is the perfect spring coat for weird in-between weather and looks chic over literally everything. It’s thick like you’d expect from a leather jacket, but somehow light enough to feel appropriate for spring and sunshine, not just fall and apple picking. The $350 price tag is also relatively affordable for such a high-quality investment piece that I’ll wear for years. – Jada Wong, Insider Picks editor

In the past, I’ve called DSTLD’s $350 leather jacket one of my closet’s best-kept secrets – and each year I agree with the sentiment more. It’s a pipe-dream come to life: a high-quality, stylish leather jacket that won’t cost more than $400 but will potentially last you a lifetime. It’s one of the best investment purchases in my wardrobe, and the leather gets more supple, soft, and custom-fit with each year. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

A lightweight, airy white tee that goes with everything

source Madewell

There really isn’t anything extra special about this shirt, other than the fact that it can go with just about anything. The pocket cotton tee from Madewell has become one of my spring staples and works with flowy skirts, jeans, or any outfit that demands a light, airy look. The white shirt is the one I wear most often, but it comes in 21 colors. – Megan Foster, Insider Picks intern

A great white T-shirt is the ultimate wardrobe staple. It goes with everything – with jeans and a leather jacket, tucked into a flowy skirt, or layered under a blazer for a more formal look. I have a few plain white tees, but this one is by far my favorite. I love how it’s loose-fitting, soft, and durable – I probably thrown it in the dryer more often than I should, but it’s never ripped or pilled, which I find pretty impressive for such a lightweight shirt. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

A pair of easy-to-clean white sneakers

source Keds

Since spring weather has the tendency to be fickle, I aim for variability in my wardrobe. These Keds have been one of my favorite springtime purchases because I can wear them in nearly any type of weather and in any type of situation. They’ve held up over time thanks to their durability, but they aren’t heavy or bulky like most rubber-soled shoes. When they get dirty, I give them a quick go-around in my washer and they come out looking like new. These are a definite must if you’re looking for a clean and adaptable look. – Megan Foster, Insider Picks intern

I love Keds because they’re the most dainty, yet no-nonsense shoes out there. They’re the perfect addition for sundresses, shorts, jeans, and pretty much any spring outfit, and they’re lightweight enough for running around the city without cursing the gods for placing lead blocks on your feet. Plus, they’re probably my cheapest favorite shoes. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

A cozy and cute layer for chilly days

source Patagonia

This is my go-to sweater for casual days when it’s sort of chilly but not quite cold. You can read about how this one sweater converted me into a Patagonia fan for life here, but if you don’t feel like clicking into another article, I’ll just tell you this: It’s extremely soft, cozy, warm, and works as well with jeans as it does with leggings and my Everlane white tee. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

A rain jacket that’s also warm for chillier days

source Moosejaw

This North Face rain jacket has been part of my spring wardrobe for years (and has saved me from multiple surprise showers). Though the jacket’s top feature is the waterproof material, it’s also 100% windproof so you don’t have to carry around two jackets for different uses. It has a more relaxed fit which has been helpful for layering and though the actual jacket is fairly light, it keeps me surprisingly warm during those times when the weather makes a chilly u-turn. – Megan Foster, Insider Picks intern

An oversized jacket that’s chic but still super comfy

source MPG Sports

This is one of my favorite pieces of outerwear that I’ve tested during my time on the Insider Picks team. The oversized coat, made from a unique spongy material, has a clean and simple cut, effortlessly transitioning between casual and more formal depending on how you style it. It gets a lot of wear during transition seasons like fall and spring because it’s lightweight and provides a just-right amount of warmth on finicky-weather days. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

An ultra-soft leather jacket that edges up any outfit

source Nordstrom

I first tried on this jacket through Trunk Club and fell in love with it immediately. A huge factor was the ultra-soft leather, which I swear feels softer every time I wear it. The underside of the sleeves have knit panels that offer both warmth and greater range of motion for my arms. If you get your usual size, you probably won’t be able to wear long sleeves underneath, but it’s perfect as a tough, stylish layer over sleeveless tops and dresses. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

A cute pair of flats that are comfortable enough for just about every occasion

source Everlane

A year after the Day Glove dropped, it still stands out among the rest and is probably the shoe I recommend most to friends. These are light on your feet, extremely comfortable, and completely worth their price once you realize how often you’ll want to wear them. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

I also love my Day Gloves for spring (I have a few pairs). They’re comfortable enough for taking longer walks around the city, which is my favorite thing to do when the weather warms up, and they never blister my heels or toes. They also look great with both jeans for chilly evenings and sundresses for warmer days. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

I’ve said it a thousand times: these are the best flats that money can buy. True to the name, the Day Glove’s buttery soft leather molds to your foot like a custom leather glove. The elongated upper eliminates pinching and slipping out, and the little perforations on the sides help increase airflow. Size a half size up and go with one of its many fun color options or play it safe with a neutral so you can wear it three days a week like me. You really can’t go wrong. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

See our full review of the Day Gloves here.

A boxy white tee that works in just about any outfit

source Everlane

I own four of these white T-shirts from Everlane. Cut slightly cropped with a boxy feel, I can wear it with jeans, tucked into skirts, traveling, over bathing suits at the beach, out on a run … pretty much any time, any place. In the spring I usually layer it under a cozy sweater, but when it’s warm enough not to need one, I’m never happier than when I can just go outside in this white T-shirt and jeans. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

A pair of jeans that’ll become your weekend uniform

source Levi’s

Like the Day Gloves, these are the best skinny-jeans-that-aren’t-skinny-jeans that I know of. There’s a reason Levi’s 501s are legendary. The denim has 0% of stretch, so the silhouette of the jeans is exactly the silhouette of your body. You probably won’t want to wear them to sit at a desk all day, but you won’t want to wear anything else on the weekends. They’re the perfect iteration of artfully tapered jeans, the button fly keeps the high waist sleek and streamlined, and the famous Levi’s fit is bum-contouring. I’m typically in between a size 26 and 27, and I wear a size 26 in these. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

A basic T-shirt that’ll become your go-to for layering

source Everlane

Everlane makes the best slim-fitting ribbed T-shirts, and I’ve stocked up on them as the basics wind up wearing at least once per week. They’re great for layering or alone, and they tuck well into high-waisted jeans. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

A splurge-worthy Barbour jacket that’s fit for finicky spring weather

source Bloomingdale’s

This is my go-to spring jacket for those days when it’s still chilly. This is a splurge but a classic that fits a hefty sweater or vest underneath, and it waterproof (it is British after all!). For optimal fit, size up – they run a little small and you don’t want this to be snug! – Grace High, Insider Picks analyst

A classic pair of Chuck Taylors that go with everything

source Converse

You can’t go wrong with Converses; they match with literally everything from jeans and jumpsuits to dresses and skirts. I get a new pair of fresh white Converses every year or two after they’ve gotten grunge-y because they’re so affordable. – Jada Wong, Insider Picks editor

A pair of rain boots that are durable and actually cute

source Everlane

When it rains in the spring, you need a good pair of rain boots that are comfortable, good looking, and truly waterproof. Everlane’s rain boots are my favorite footwear for rainy spring days. They’re made of real rubber that’s durable and flexible, making for a comfortable waterproof boot. They’re also the best-looking rain boots I’ve ever worn. They’re not big, clunky, ugly, or heavy like most others. – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks editor

Check out our full review of Everlane’s rain boots here.

A lightweight rain jacket to stay dry from April showers

source Backcountry

When it’s really raining, I like to wear Basin and Range’s Spiro rain jacket to stay dry. It’s a very lightweight, packable jacket that I can easily carry with me in case of sudden spring showers. It’s waterproof, and has a great adjustable hood and flattering cut. If it’s a warm, steamy spring shower, I open the vents under the armpits for ventilation. – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks editor

A jean jacket that’ll last a lifetime in your closet

source Levi’s

A jean jacket is the perfect spring layer. It’s just heavy enough to provide some warmth, but light enough that it won’t weigh you down when the sun decides to come out. If I could only have one jean jacket ever, it would be this Levi’s iteration. It’s fitted, but not tight. It’s made of rugged, non-stretch denim, but still manages to be soft. It’s casual, but not in a frumpy way. It checks off all the boxes that you want in a simple, everyday layer. Whether it’s over a floral dress, a black T-shirt and black jeans, or even over a hoodie, I’ve got more than my $98 worth for how often I wear this piece, and I don’t see myself retiring it anytime soon. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

A pair of high-waisted black jeans for every season

source Urban Outfitters

No matter the season, a good pair of black jeans is always a staple in my closet. They match just about everything and they can usually pass as real pants, for occasions when denim isn’t appropriate. I’ve been obsessed with this simple pair of high-rise black jeans. They don’t seem like anything special, but they’re so comfortable and equally flattering – a combination that can be hard with skinny jeans. They’re a great price, too, and they frequently go on sale. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter