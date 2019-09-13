8 pairs of women’s work pants we swear by — all under $200 and mostly machine washable

source MM.LaFleur

source MM.LaFleur

As product reviewers who spend their days researching and quality testing the best and newest stuff out there, we’ve come across a few standout pairs of women’s work pants.

Below are eight pairs of work pants that we absolutely love from Everlane, MM.LaFleur, and Loft, to name a few.

Finding the perfect pair of women’s work pants is an odyssey some of us seemingly spend our entire lives traveling.

Day after day, we’re confronted with a never-ending loop of misshapen chinos, leggings that claim to be pants, and the occasional red herring of a great stretch pant that morphs into a deflated parachute by midnight.

But, for all the terrible fits and fabrics out there, there are some really great options – and none of the pants in this list will cost you more than $200. They’re (mostly) machine-washable, slimming, stretchy without bagging out, and some even have upgrades like adjustable hems so you don’t have to change for different footwear or pay a tailor to cut off the necessary four inches for a petite frame.

This list includes a Sponsored Product that has been suggested by MM.LaFleur; it also meets our editorial criteria in terms of quality and value.*

Everlane Side-Zip Work Pant, $50

source Everlane

These pants are stretchy, polished, and flattering – all markers of a quality work pant – but what’s most surprising and delightful about them is their price. They cost a fraction of styles that look and feel just as good, so you can buy one go-to black pair, or multiple colors to rotate through depending on your budget. On the mornings where I’m still waking up as I get dressed, they make creating a business casual outfit incredibly easy. – Connie Chen, reporter

Express Columnist Pant, $79.90

source Express

I have these pants in several colors and love them all. These pants have been my go-to for years now, and they’ve always done the job. My main problem when it comes to finding dress pants is finding ones that aren’t too long on me, but Express’ Mid-Rise Ankle Columnist Pant is the perfect length. On top of being the perfect length, these pants are also sleek, comfortable, and high quality. – Victoria Gracie, social media associate

MM.LaFleur Foster Pant, $195

source MM.LaFleur

As a petite 5’2″ lady, pants of any kind are hard to find, but work pants are especially tricky. So many petite brands cut things a tad too short for me, while normal sizes run six to 12 inches too long. MM.La Fleur’s Foster Pants have an adjustable hem that makes them perfect for women of all heights. When I’m wearing flat shoes, I just tuck up the hem and button it up to get the right length. When I wear heels, I can either let the hem be its normal length or go for an ankle-length look. In addition to the great hem, these pants are also absurdly comfortable, machine washable, sleek, and they don’t wrinkle easily. – Malarie Gokey, senior editor

* Sponsored by MM.LaFleur

Loft Slim Pencil Pants, on sale for $39.50 (originally $79.50)

source Loft

My wardrobe is very much like Arthur Reade’s, but instead of blue jeans and yellow sweaters, it’s black pants and chunky gray sweaters. Once I find an item I love, I’ll literally stock up like it’s a style apocalypse – and that’s exactly what I did with these Loft pants. The slim and cropped cut is flattering on my short frame, and the mid-rise helps keep my food baby secure. I like that the material is a little thick and stretchy so it feels like more like tailored denim than dress pants. – Jada Wong, editor

Dai Coolottes, $192.99

source Dai

Some days I wake up and can’t bear the thought of wearing thigh-hugging pants, no matter how stretchy and soft they may be. Relaxed, wide-legged culottes look as clean as regular work pants, but allow your legs more range of motion and make a meeting-packed Monday feel as nice as a WFH Friday. Dai uses luxe performance fabrics in all its workwear, so these pants are also breathable, pill-resistant, and machine-washable. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Club Monaco Remi Pant, on sale for $59 (originally $149.50)

source Club Monaco

Club Monaco’s work pants have been my go-tos for years. The Remi Pant, in particular, has a versatile mid rise, a slim-straight fit, and a cropped hem, which is particularly noteworthy for petite woman like me who struggle to find off-the-rack pants that don’t require a visit to the tailor. The pant comes in basic black and navy, and other fun, but still subtle enough prints and colors for the office. – Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy

Aella High-Waist Skinny, $198

source Aella

Aella’s High Waist Ankle Skinny’s are the standard bearer in my closet for stretch that has never even considered losing shape.

I’ve said before that the fabric is my favorite – comfortable, flexible, breathable, and thick enough to smooth lines – and that’s still true almost a year after putting them on for the first time. The skinny, high-waist design combined with dark, compressive material makes for a figure-flattering fit, and the technical fabric looks sleeker and more modern than other pairs with the added benefit that its exterior repels the occasional coffee spill. They move seamlessly throughout the day, and their maintenance is as simple as throwing them in the wash. – Mara Leighton, reporter

MM.LaFleur Hockley Pant, $195

source MM. LaFleur

The Hockley Pants from MM.LaFleur are my most flattering work pants, and while I love the russet color (pictured above), I probably would have gotten them in the unobtrusive, you-can’t-tell-how-often-I-wear-these black if I had guessed just how much I’d love them.

As I’ve said before, they embody a long list of seeming contradictions: they’re comfortable but flattering, form-fitting but work-appropriate, and structured even though they’re undeniably stretchy. They’re machine-washable, move effortlessly with your body, and the fit lengthens and slims. Plus, they’re technically an update to the Foster Pant, so they have the same adjustable hem to flatter different heights and footwear. – Mara Leighton, reporter