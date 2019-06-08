Women’s World Cup Power Ranking: Where all 24 teams stand at the start of the tournament

caption For the next four weeks 24 teams from across the world will compete in France in the 2019 Women’s World Cup. source Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2019 Women’s World Cup is underway in France.

The United States Women’s National Team enters the tournament as one of the favorites but will face significant competition from across the globe.

Below we break down how all 24 teams stack up heading into the start of the tournament.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup is here.

Over the next four weeks, 24 teams from across the world will compete in France for the right to be known as champions. Just four teams – Norway, Germany, Japan, and the United States – have ever won the trophy, meaning history can be made in a myriad of ways. For some countries, an appearance in the final is what is expected. For others, just leaving France with a win would be a huge step forward for the sport. Below we break down and rank every team competing in the 2019 Women’s World Cup. Odds provided by The Action Network. Chances to advance come from FiveThirtyEight.

24. Thailand

source Dennis Grombkowski/Bongarts/Getty Images

World ranking: No. 34

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 29%

Odds to win World Cup: 1500/1

One thing to know: Thailand made the World Cup for the first time in 2015 and scored a win over Ivory Coast. This year, the team is looking to prove that their spot in the tournament is no fluke, and possibly earn a place in the knockout round.

23. Jamaica

source ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

World ranking: No. 53

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 26%

Odds to win World Cup: 1000/1

One thing to know: Jamaica is the first ever Caribbean team to compete in the Women’s World Cup, qualifying dramatically with a win that went to penalties in the third-place game at the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in October. The team was defunded in 2016 but was able to raise money thanks to an effort led by Cedella Marley, Bob Marley’s eldest daughter.

22. Cameroon

source Chris LaFrance/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images

World ranking: No. 46

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 23%

Odds to win World Cup: 750/1

One thing to know: Cameroon was one of the big surprises of the 2015 Women’s World Cup, finishing second in their group thanks to a stunning upset over Switzerland. If they can replicate that success and make it back to the knockout round, it would be a successful trip.

21. South Africa

source ANESH DEBIKY/AFP/Getty Images

World ranking: No. 49

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 27%

Odds to win World Cup: 500/1

One thing to know: Forward Thembi Kgatlana was the 2018 African Women’s Footballer of the Year, and will be a crucial figure for South Africa if they are to make a run at the knockout stage.

20. Argentina

source Getty Images/Getty Images

World ranking: No. 37

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 15%

Odds to win World Cup: 500/1

One thing to know: Midfielder Estefanía Banini is the engine that makes Argentina go – wearing no. 10 for the team like her countryman Lionel Messi.

19. Chile

source Pablo Rojas Madariaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

World ranking: No. 39

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 27%

Odds to win World Cup: 500/1

One thing to know: Chile reached the Women’s World Cup for the first time this year, but unfortunately drew a spot in what is possibly the toughest group in the tournament. If they can find just one win in their time in France, it would be quite a successful trip.

18. Nigeria

source ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images

World ranking: No. 38

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 40%

Odds to win World Cup: 500/1

One thing to know: Nigeria has historically been the strongest team in Africa, but left the 2015 Women’s World Cup without a win after drawing a tough group that included the United States, Sweden, and Australia. With African Female Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala, the team should be able to do some damage this year.

17. Scotland

World ranking: No. 20

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 39%

Odds to win World Cup: 150/1

One thing to know: Scotland has made the Women’s World Cup for the first time this year, and will likely have quite a few supporters behind them, as their men’s team has not qualified for the men’s tournament since 1998.

16. New Zealand

source Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

World ranking: No. 19

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 69%

Odds to win World Cup: 150/1

One thing to know: New Zealand has been to four Women’s World Cups, but has never been able to manage a win. This year they might get their best shot at their first, with a match against Cameroon set for the end of the group stage.

15. South Korea

source NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

World ranking: No. 14

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 63%

Odds to win World Cup: 125/1

One thing to know: South Korea was one of the surprising teams to reach the knockout round at the 2015 Women’s World Cup, and will need some impressive play to match that result this year. With a loss to France in the opening match, South Korea will need to steal points from Nigeria and Norway.

14. Italy

source Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

World ranking: No. 15

Chances of advancing to knockout stage: 59%

Odds to win World Cup: 70/1

One thing to know: When Italy takes on Australia in their opening match of the tournament, it will be their first Women’s World Cup game in 20 years. The Italian side will have their work cut out for them, needing to either best one of Australia or Brazil, or find enough points to qualify for the knockout round from third place.

13. China

source Wang He/Getty Images

World ranking: No. 16

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 72%

Odds to win World Cup: 66/1

One thing to know: Striker Wang Shuang is so adept at scoring she’s earned the nickname “Lady Messi” amongst Chinese media and fans. Hopefully, she can bring her country more luck in the World Cup than Messi has brought his.

12. Norway

source TERJE PEDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

World ranking: No. 12

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 72%

Odds to win World Cup: 40/1

One thing to know: Norway will enter the tournament with the best player in the world missing from their starting lineup. Ada Hegerberg, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, has decided to forgo international play due to the inequality she sees with the sport compared to the men’s side. With Hegerberg on the squad, this Norway team very well could have pushed for the final. But without her, they’ll need to find goals from some other sources.

11. Sweden

source Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

World ranking: No. 9

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 97%

Odds to win World Cup: 28/1

One thing to know: Sweden has been the USWNT’s fierce rival over the past few years, notably knocking the American women out of medal contention at the 2016 Summer Olympics. This year, the two squads will face off during the group stage and could meet again later in the tournament depending on how the bracket plays out.

10. Brazil

source MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP/Getty Images

World ranking: No. 10

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 93%

Odds to win World Cup: 28/1

One thing to know: At 33 years old, this will almost certainly be the last Women’s World Cup for Brazilian legend Marta. Marta is widely considered the greatest women’s soccer player in history but has never lifted the World Cup trophy, coming closest in 2007 finishing second to Germany.

9. Spain

source Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

World ranking: No. 13

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 78%

Odds to win World Cup: 25/1

One thing to know: Spain earned eight wins in eight matches en route to qualifying for the Women’s World Cup this year, taking down powerhouses like England and Germany. Can they keep their hot streak going as their international play extends outside of European opponent?

8. Canada

source Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

World ranking: No. 5

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 91%

Odds to win World Cup: 22/1

One thing to know: Canada won’t have a home-field advantage as they did at the 2015 Women’s World Cup. The team is looking to improve on their quarterfinals appearance four years ago.

7. Australia

source Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

World ranking: No. 6

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 97%

Odds to win World Cup: 18/1

One thing to know: With Norway’s Ada Hegerberg skipping the tournament, Australian forward Sam Kerr might be the most dangerous player at the Women’s World Cup. The 25-year-old Aussie captain should compete for the golden boot, and could put together a special run for the team.

6. Japan

source GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images

World ranking: No. 7

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 99%

Odds to win World Cup: 16/1

One thing to know: Japan is one of just four teams to have won the Women’s World Cup, and made the final four years ago before falling to the Americans. Can they keep their streak of success going this year?

5. Netherlands

source Soccrates/Getty Images

World ranking: No. 8

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 93%

Odds to win World Cup: 14/1

One thing to know: The Netherlands played it the Women’s World Cup for the first time four years ago, impressing with an appearance in the knockout round. Since then, they’ve moved up to the eighth-ranked team in the world with the help of an aggressive attack.

4. England

World ranking: No. 3

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 99%

Odds to win World Cup: 7/1

One thing to know: England has inched closer and closer to winning a trophy which each of the past few tournaments they’ve played – lifting the Women’s World Cup would be a brilliant place to break through finally.

3. Germany

source TF-Images/Getty Images

World ranking: No. 2

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 95%

Odds to win World Cup: 11/2

One thing to know: A teammate of Norway’s Ada Hegerberg at Lyon, German midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsán is no stranger to high stakes games, having won three straight Champions League titles with her club. It’s possible that playing on the international stage could catapult Marozsán to another level of greatness.

2. USA

source Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

World ranking: No. 1

Chances of advancing to the knockout stage: 99%

Odds to win World Cup: 7/2

One thing to know: The reigning champions of the Women’s World Cup, it’s possible the United States have brought their strongest squad ever to the tournament, with a generation of players in their prime and looking to repeat.

1. France

source JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images

World ranking: No. 4

Chances of advancing to knockout stage: 97%

Odds to win World Cup: 7/2

One thing to know: While the United States might be reigning champions, France is still the favorite to win this year’s Women’s World Cup. After the men’s side took home the trophy at the World Cup last year, there will be a ton of pressure and expectation on their countrywomen to win the hardware on home turf. Should they succeed, there will be quite a party in Paris.

