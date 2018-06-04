Everything we know about the ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel, including its 1980s setting

source Warner Bros.

“Wonder Woman” became a critical and commercial success in 2017, making over $800 million worldwide and scoring an impressive 92% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

That guaranteed that a sequel would be made, despite the underwhelming box office and critical reception of “Justice League,” which also starred the superheroine.

To “Wonder Woman”‘s advantage, it was mostly removed from the DC Extended Universe thanks to its period setting, and it seems the sequel will follow a similar path.

It’s been reported for some time that the untitled “Wonder Woman” sequel would be set in the Cold War-era 1980s, but a mysterious logo released last week by “Wonder Woman” executive producer and DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns further teased that idea. Director Patty Jenkins even updated her Twitter header with the image. This would jump the series forward decades from the first movie’s 1917 World War I-setting.

But what else can we expect?

Below is everything we know so far about the “Wonder Woman” sequel:

It’s set for release on November 1, 2019.

Star Gal Gadot is returning to the title role.

Director Patty Jenkins is also returning for the sequel.

Franchise newcomer Kristen Wiig will play the villain Cheetah.

Jenkins confirmed Wiig for the sequel in March. The character first appeared in the comics in the 1940s and is one of Wonder Woman’s greatest foes. There have been many variations of Cheetah throughout the years, but the most recent is Barbara Minerva, an archaeologist who is transformed into a cheetah-like being through an ancient African ritual.

Actor Pedro Pascal of Netflix’s “Narcos” will also join the sequel in an undisclosed role.

TV’s original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, might play a role.

Carter told Megyn Kelly in April that she has talked to Jenkins about possibly appearing in the film.

DC Entertainment president and “Wonder Woman” executive producer Geoff Johns shared a mysterious logo on Facebook last week that teased a 1984 setting for the sequel.

Jenkins also updated her Twitter photo header with the image, which further hints at a 1980s Cold War-setting for the film.