These personalized children’s books turn a kid you know into the protagonist — and they make my kids excited to read

Wonderbly offers customized kids’ books that make a child you know into the protagonist by using their name, birthday, and other details.

The company features more than a dozen books, each of which can be modified in myriad ways to ensure the perfect gift for your young reader.

The process of creating a Wonderbly book (which you can do on Amazon) takes about 10 minutes from start to finish, yet the final product will be cherished for years.

Reading to your kids is priceless. So too is a child who has not only learned to read, but has developed a love for it. And FYI, the latter follows the former in lockstep: the more you read to your kids, the better readers they will be later in life.

Finding great children’s books is hardly a challenge. From Seuss, to Syd Hoff, to Margaret Wise Brown, there are countless classic kids’ books that stand the test of time, while an ever-growing count of new children’s books line up on library shelves each year. Often, the issue isn’t the lack of great books for kids, but rather the glut of options that can be overwhelming to comb through as you choose what to read at bedtime any given night.

Wouldn’t it be great if there was some unique book out there that would speak directly to your youngster? Some story so special it was almost like the book was written just for one kid? Good news, friend: there is. In fact, there is any number of these books, because the 15 titles offered by custom book publisher Wonderbly can be modified in multiple ways, creating a story tailored expressly for a single child.

Wonderbly is a perfect product of our moment. These days, most people feel they have less free time and seem to have less patience, yet we’re also in an era where discerning customers demand quality out of their products and their service experience. Having gone through the process of creating three Wonderbly books so far, I can tell you they hit both of those targets right in the bull’s eye. And the company makes perfect use of our era’s technology, too.

To create a Wonderbly book, you simply click along through their easy-to-navigate site, selecting which title you want based on the recipient’s gender, age (some books are geared toward kids 0-4, some are for 3-10, others 5-12, and so on), the occasion (birthday, Christmas, an adventure book because why not?), and you punch in a bit of information, often nothing more than the child’s name, and for birthday books, their birth date.

Each book features a protagonist, the image of which you can also choose. They offer three different characters in each gender, with each option sporting different hair colors and skin tones, so your intended recipient will definitely see themselves there in the story. And, once they realize that they are in fact the named main character, they will be thrilled.

Most Wonderbly books cost between $22 and $30, with a handful of titles just below or above that range. That’s a fine price to pay, if you ask me, for a book your child will love and that will contribute to that priceless love of books writ large.