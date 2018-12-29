Woodstock’s 50th anniversary festival will be held at the original site

caption Mexican guitarist Carlos Santana (left) and his band perform on stage to a huge audience at the Woodstock Music & Art Festival, Bethel, New York, August 16, 1969. source Bill Eppridge/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

The 50th anniversary of the famed Woodstock Music and Art Festival will be celebrated in August 2019 on the event’s original site.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts announced a three-day celebration of the legendary festival on the same Sullivan County, New York farmland where hundreds of thousands gathered from August 15 to 18 in 1969.

The “Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival” will be held from August 16 to 18, 2019. The event is described by the center as a “pan-generational music, culture and community event” that will include live music performances in addition to TED-style talks “from leading futurists and retro-tech experts.”

In addition to the existing venues at Bethel Woods, entertainment villages and performance areas will be created for the festival.

More information regarding tickets and acts will be released in the coming months.

Woodstock became famous after 400,000 people attended the three-day event in 1969. Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and other stars of the time played the iconic event which would be one of the defining events of the 1960s.