Woody Allen says he should be a ‘poster child’ for the #MeToo movement because none of the actresses he’s worked with have accused him of sexual misconduct

Director Woody Allen said that he should be a “poster child” for the #MeToo movement.

He said in an interview Monday that he doesn’t like that he is grouped with men like Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by dozens of women.

Allen’s adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow has publicly accused him over the years of sexually molesting her when she was a child, an allegation that Allen has continued to deny.

“I’m a big advocate of the #MeToo movement,” Allen said in an interview with the Argentinian news program Periodismo Para Todos released Monday, which we spotted via The Wrap. “I feel when they find people who harass innocent women and men, it’s a good thing that they’re exposing them. But you know, I should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement. Because I have worked in movies for 50 years. I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one – big ones, famous ones, ones starting out – have ever ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I’ve always had a wonderful record with them.”

Public opinion of Allen has seemingly taken a turn since the #MeToo movement started, with actors publicly apologizing for appearing in his movies and vowing never to work with him again. Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow has publicly accused Allen of molesting her when she was 7 years-old. Allen has always denied all allegations Dylan Farrow has made.

Allen’s son, Ronan Farrow, who strands by his sister’s accusations, is one of the journalists who published accusations of sexual harassment and assault against producer Harvey Weinstein made by several actresses, which helped jump-start the #MeToo movement.

In the interview, Allen also mentions that it “bothers” him that he is grouped with disgraced men such as Weinstein who have been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting dozens of women. “What bothers me is that I get linked in with them,” Allen said. “People who have been accused by 20 women, 50 women, 100 women of abuse and abuse and abuse. And I, who was only accused by one woman in a child custody case which was looked at and proven to be untrue, I get lumped in with these people.”

