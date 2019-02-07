Woody Allen is suing Amazon for $68 million after the tech giant killed his movie deal

caption Woody Allen. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

On Thursday, writer-director Woody Allen sued Amazon Studios claiming breach of contract after the tech giant allegedly refused to distribute his most recent movie, “A Rainy Day in New York,” and ended its four-picture production and distribution deal with him.

According to the suit, obtained by Business Insider, Allen is seeking more than $68 million in damages.

The suit claims Amazon backed out of its deal with Allen in June after allegations that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, resurfaced after the #MeToo movement gained traction. Allen denies the allegation, which goes back 25 years. In an interview with “CBS This Morning” in early 2018, Dylan Farrow reiterated her allegation that Allen molested her when she was 7 years old.

According to the suit, the relationship between Allen and Amazon began to get shaky in late 2017 when Roy Price resigned as president of Amazon Studios following sexual harassment allegations against him.

The suit claims that in December 2017, Amazon executives met with Allen’s representatives to discuss the negative publicity following the allegations against Price. In January 2018, Allen and Amazon reached an agreement to push back the release of “A Rainy Day in New York” to 2019, according to the suit.

caption 2016’s “Café Society,” was the first Woody Allen movie released by Amazon Studios. source YouTube/Amazon

But in June 2018, Amazon Studios sent Allen’s production company, Gravier, a termination notice, the suit says.

“Amazon does not intend to distribute or otherwise exploit the Pictures in any domestic or international territories,” the email, sent by Amazon Studios Associate General Counsel Ajay Patel, said, according to the suit. “And Gravier must therefore undertake immediately to make alternative distribution arrangements and otherwise mitigate any damages it may claim on account of Amazon’s termination.”

Along with the molestation allegation, the suit says that Amazon said it terminated its contract with Allen because it became “impracticable” to work with him due to “the increasing refusal of top talent to work with or be associated with him in any way.”

The Oscar winner had released his most recent movies with Amazon, including “Café Society,” “Wonder Wheel,” and the series “Crisis in Six Scenes.” “A Rainy Day in New York” stars Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Diego Luna, Rebecca Hall, and Jude Law. After the allegations against Allen from Dylan Farrow resurfaced, Chalamet, Hall, and actor Griffin Newman all said they would donate their “Rainy Day” salaries to charity.

Some other Hollywood stars who had worked with Allen in the past, including Greta Gerwig, Mira Sorvino, and Colin Firth, also publicly denounced him.

Amazon Studios did not respond for comment.