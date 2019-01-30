Word of Teck Kee Pau shuttering after 71 years leaves Singapore foodies shocked and devastated

Rumours of Teck Kee Tanglin Pau (or Teck Kee Pau) closing down all of its outlets are true, staff at all three outlets – Bukit Timah Road, Killiney Road and Serangoon Road – told Business Insider on Wednesday (Jan 30).

According to the staff, the iconic Chinese bun maker will serve its last pau on Thursday (Jan 31).

Staff at the Killiney Road and the Bukit Timah Road outlets told Business Insider over the phone that the owner of Teck Kee Tanglin Pau – who is over 70 years old – wants to retire.

The employee at the Bukit Timah Road outlet even said that there are no more pau left at the store as of 2pm on Jan 30.

According to Teck Kee Tanglin Pau’s website, the brand was established in 1948 by founder Hui Tuck, who made dim sum along Koek Road in the Tanglin Area – which has now transformed into the modern Orchard Road.

The website also says: “The business model was simple, fresh (ingredients) and lots of (hard work). Customers formed a queue (whenever) the fresh (pau) were ready. Quantity was limited since it was after all a one-man-show.”

So it’s no surprise that people who grew up eating Teck Kee Tanglin Pau’s dim sum are heartbroken, and have taken to social media to express sadness and disbelief.

The news has got many Singaporeans feeling nostalgic, as they shared their childhood stories of the famous pau.

Food bloggers reacted to the news with their own recollections and tributes to the brand.

An administrator for Daniel’s Food Diary’s Facebook page wrote about relying on Teck Kee Tanglin Pau’s offerings when there “is no time for proper meals”.

“Will always grab 2 or 3, and tabao more to share with the family. Thank you Teck Kee Tanglin Pau, you have been my mum’s favourite,” the post said.

Dr Leslie Tay, who owns food blog ieatishootipost.sg, also shared in a Facebook post that he was saddened by the news.

His post read: “This is the pau I grew up with and it is sad to think that the iconic fat man holding a pau will disappear for good! I am sure many here would feel the same!”

